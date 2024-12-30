Buzzer breakdown: Gonzaga forward Michael Ajayi struggles against former team Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. – Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 89-82 win over Pepperdine on Monday night.

Inside job

Pepperdine has one of the bigger starting lineups in the West Coast Conference with three forwards in the first unit, but that didn’t prevent Gonzaga from owning the paint.

The Zags, led by Braden Huff’s 17 points (8 of 8 shooting) in the first half, piled up 34 paint points to generate a 50-32 halftime advantage. Khalif Battle also had success driving into the lane and had a monster dunk after a Pepperdine turnover.

It was Graham Ike’s turn in the second half. The senior forward scored 12 of his 16 points in the final half. Gonzaga finished with a 64-34 edge in paint points.

Homecoming doesn’t go as planned

Gonzaga senior forward Michael Ajayi, a transfer from Pepperdine, struggled against his former team.

Ajayi, who led the WCC in scoring at 17.1 and was second in rebounding at 9.9 as a junior at Pepperdine, hasn’t found his stride with the Zags.

He finished with just two points and four turnovers, two on passes that sailed out of bounds after the intended receiver had cut toward the baseline. He played just 11 minutes, three in the second half.

Ajayi entered Monday’s game averaging 6.4 points and 5.2 boards. He has scored six points or fewer in six of the last seven games.

Wave of turnovers

Pepperdine was on a turnover-per-minute pace through 10 minutes of the first half. The Zags didn’t fully take advantage in transition, but it did show how active Gonzaga was on the defensive end – at least in the first half.

Pepperdine averages 11.7 turnovers per game, but they had 11 by intermission. Forward Stefan Todorovic, who leads the Waves at 19.7 points per game, was bothered by the handsy defense of Khalif Battle and Dusty Stromer. Todorovich had five turnovers and just five points on 2-of-8 shooting in 19 first-half minutes. He rallied to finish with 16 points and six turnovers.

Gonzaga had stretches where it was careless with the ball and finished with 13 to Pepperdine’s 15. Zags point guard Ryan Nemhbard had an off night with six turnovers and three assists.