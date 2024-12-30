Former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme traded to G League Long Island Nets

Former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme is on the move again in the NBA G League.

Timme has been traded from the Stockton Kings to the Long Island Nets in a three-team deal. There wasn’t a news release on Stockton’s or Long Island’s websites, but it was reported by several outlets and the Nets’ roster was updated to include Timme.

Long Island reportedly traded guard Amari Bailey to the Iowa Wolves and Stockton acquired Chasson Randle from Iowa to complete the deal.

Long Island will be Timme’s third stop in the G League after stints with the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee’s G League team) and Stockton (Sacramento Kings).

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Timme averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 19 minutes in 14 Tip-Off Tournament games this season with Stockton. He averaged 10.2 points, 5.7 boards, 1.8 assists and 22.5 minutes in 15 Tip-Off Tournament games with the Herd last year.

Timme played for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League in July.

Timme scored 2,307 career points at Gonzaga, breaking a 60-year-old school record held by Frank Burgess. He was a two-time West Coast Conference player of the year, sharing the honor with Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski in 2023.

Timme was a consensus first-team All-American in 2023 and earned second-team honors in 2022 and 2021.