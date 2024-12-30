Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: Crunch-time execution, 3-point woes and celebrating No. 11

From staff reports

Another blue blood, another close loss.

Gonzaga’s 65-62 defeat against UCLA on Saturday revealed some of the same issues that arose in losses earlier this season against Kentucky and UConn.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox look back at Gonzaga’s nailbiter against UCLA and look ahead to WCC play, which started Monday against Pepperdine.

In addition, they talk about the Zags’ plans to celebrate Domantas Sabonis’ No. 11 in the rafters at McCarthey Athletic Center next month.

