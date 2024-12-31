Inslee reflects on tenure during exit interview

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

OLYMPIA – In an exit interview conducted by Austin Jenkins on TVW’s “Inside Olympia,” Governor Jay Inslee reflected on his 12 years in office, highlighting his accomplishments, disappointments and the pivotal moments in his tenure.

As he prepares to transition leadership to Governor-elect Bob Ferguson, Inslee emphasized the unique challenges and achievements that marked his administration.

Describing his time in office as “tumultuous and challenging,” Inslee recounted the various crises Washington faced, including natural disasters such as the Oso landslide and the Skagit Bridge collapse, as well as the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you’re in office for 12 years, things are going to happen, some in your control, many not in your control,” he said.

Inslee particularly stressed his pride in Washington’s response to COVID-19, noting that he was tasked with making “life and death decisions.”

“What guided me in my decisions were the basic values of the state of Washington. We believe in science. We care about our communities. We leave nobody behind,” Inslee said.

He contrasted Washington’s pandemic response with that of other states and noted, “If we’d had the same fatality rate as Mississippi, we would have lost 18,000 Washingtonians. That’s a lot of folks.”

Despite his accomplishments, Inslee also addressed criticisms of his COVID-19 policies. He acknowledged that some residents remain disgruntled with his handling of school closures and mandates. However, he defended his decisions.

“First off, the frustrations people (feel) are real and deep,” Inslee said. “This is an incredibly difficult thing for people. And frankly, it was incredibly difficult for me because we made decisions to save lives. I knew very shortly, within hours, that I was going to be called upon to make life-and-death decisions. And that those decisions would be very difficult because we were going to have to change normal patterns of living. That was the only way, particularly before we had a vaccine.”

Reflecting on his legacy, Inslee pointed to several key achievements during his tenure, including the Climate Commitment Act, which he believes will have a lasting impact on future generations.

“If you think in the long scope of history … I do believe that’s how my generation of leaders will be judged,” he said. “If we do not succeed on [climate action], they’re not going to have a Washington state that you will recognize in major ways. You’re not going to have a healthy forest. You’re not going to have salmon in the rivers. You’re not going to have snow in the mountains. You’re not going to have skiing in Snoqualmie Pass. You’re not going to have irrigated agriculture that is successful. Your kids won’t be able to go to school and breathe in August because of the forest fire smoke. So, I do believe 50 years from now, that’s how all of us will be judged.”

He said that Washington is leading the way with environmental work.

“I think our state has done, well, I know our state has done as well or better than any other state in the country and perhaps any other place in the world, except maybe Norway,” Inslee said. “I’m very proud of our state.

When asked about criticisms surrounding Washington’s emissions targets and progress, Inslee asserted confidence in the state’s trajectory.

“The act is working big time … I can say that people have embraced this vision and in a democracy that’s really important. The second thing I will say is that we are seeing the success stories of this initiative all over the State of Washington,” Inslee said.

He said he believes Washington can achieve its ambitious climate goals, citing advancements in clean energy technology.

Inslee also acknowledged some ongoing challenges, particularly homelessness, pointing out that despite increased housing commitments, “we still have unmet needs.” He underscored the importance of continuous investment as part of a broader strategy to address these issues.

The discussion inevitably turned to economic issues, including the state’s tax policy and rising budgets. Inslee defended his approach.

“The people want it… If we’re going to tackle mental health and get people’s mental health, if we’re going to solve McCleary, if we’re going to help build more housing, you’re going to need more revenues.”

He emphasized that voters have affirmed his fiscal policies by granting him three consecutive terms in office.

Inslee took the time to praise his wife, Trudy Inslee, for her integral role during his time in office.

“No decision was made in the state of Washington unless she and I thoroughly talked about it,” he said, highlighting her contributions, particularly in areas like youth homelessness and gun safety.

In conclusion, Inslee offered parting advice to incoming Governor Bob Ferguson, urging him to “enjoy this incredible opportunity to help Washingtonians.”