Man sentenced for running over another in West Longview parking lot

By Matthew Esnayra The Daily News (Longview, Wash.)

A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday to four months in the Cowlitz County Jail for intentionally running over another man with a Subaru last year in West Longview.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder accepted the plea deal for Christian Aaron McPherson, 28, of an unknown location, for second-degree assault. He initially also faced vehicular assault and hit-and-run charges.

In addition to jail, Scudder sentenced McPherson to 12 months of community custody and issued a no-contact order that lasts until 2035.

Based on the plea deal, McPherson deliberately assaulted the victim with the vehicle. He is ordered to report to jail on Thursday.

Witness records fight

According to the Oct. 25, 2024, police report, officers from the Longview Police Department responded to a parking lot in the 5600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, where a Papa Pete’s Pizza and Monarca Restaurant are located.

They were initially dispatched due to a report that a man had brandished a gun. However, while en route to the parking lot, the officers were told a man had been run over.

Once officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground in pain, the report states. He was able to tell them he had been hit by a car and was sent by ambulance to the hospital.

According to the police report, the victim suffered both a broken wrist and right knee.

The driver of the Subaru, later identified as McPherson, and his passenger were detained on Pacific Way and Pacific Terrace in Longview.

Authorities say a witness recorded most of the incident, showing two men fighting in the parking lot, with the victim walking towards the fight and then joining. The Subaru then drives through the parking lot towards the fight, pulling up to the conflict and stopping.

Once the other two men are out of the way, the driver of the Subaru accelerates directly toward the victim, who is hit, then lands on the hood of the car before sliding off. One of the men who had been fighting then jumps into the passenger side of the Subaru and flees the parking lot, according to the report.

McPherson also has two prior convictions: driving under the influence from 2021 and reckless driving from 2023.

Cowlitz County District Court Judge M. Jamie Imboden wrote a letter of support for McPherson, who is an active participant in therapeutic court since its inception, the letter states.