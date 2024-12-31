Investigators: Man armed with air rifle when killed by police

The 29-year-old man shot and killed by Spokane police officers Sunday was armed with an air rifle near the door of his North Hill apartment before officers fired at him, according to investigators.

A person called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. reporting a man, later identified as Joshua Musselman, at the Northcliff Terrace Apartments fired several shots on the top floor of the apartment building at 840 W. Cora Ave., according to a Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIRT) news release.

The caller also advised Musselman appeared to be by himself and yelling, according to the release.

Several officers responded and requested an armored vehicle to assist. One of the officers reported over the radio that Musselman was seen at one point with what appeared to be a rifle that was “possibly suppressed.” Officers reported “shots fired” and Musselman was down on the ground at about 4:46 p.m., investigators said.

Musselman died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by officers, Spokane firefighters and other medical personnel.

Investigators recovered what appeared to be a realistic-looking rifle, later determined to be a “high-velocity retail sale production air rifle,” near where Musselman died, the release said.

Initial information from investigators indicated officers saw Musselman with the rifle near the door of his apartment, which is an elevated position overlooking several other occupied apartments. At some point, four officers fired their weapons, killing Musselman.

The release did not state whether Musselman pointed the rifle or fired shots at the officers.

Northcliff Terrace resident, Joshua Mosher, said Musselman would often shout at passersby from the landing of his apartment and was doing that Sunday. He said police responded at about 3:30 p.m. and appeared to speak with Musselman.

Police returned about an hour after the first contact, and Mosher said he heard what sounded like an argument and then gunshots.

No one else was injured, the release said.

The SIIRT is investigating the shooting with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office working as the managing agency. Spokane police will not be involved in the investigation, but it will release the names of the officers who fired their weapons.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident or any previous incidents involving Musselman is urged to call Sheriff’s Office Det. Marc Melville at (509) 477-3325 and reference case No. 10183440.

The case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for review after the investigation is complete.