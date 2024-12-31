People’s Pharmacy: Smell of antidepressant is a red flag for trouble

By Joe Graedon, M.S., </p><p>and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I just opened a sealed bottle of bupropion XL 300 milligrams. It appears that this product was manufactured in India, which makes me nervous. Worse, though, is the terrible smell like rotten eggs. I’ve been taking bupropion for years, and I’ve never smelled anything like this.

I don’t think I’ll be using this medicine. Do you have any advice on how to get the FDA to pay attention to these problems?

A. We have been complaining to the Food and Drug Administration about poor quality generic Wellbutrin (bupropion) for more than 17 years. That was when people taking bupropion XL 300 started reporting that this antidepressant wasn’t working properly.

We invited readers of this column to send us samples of their questionable prescriptions. We were astonished at the stench from some of these bottles.

The FDA eventually tested bupropion XL 300 and discovered that some products were not bioequivalent to the brand name Wellbutrin. To our disappointment, though, we still hear from people like you that their pills smell. A chemist from the company that developed this drug revealed to us that a bad smell indicates compound breakdown and manufacturing problems.

To learn more about this scandal and ways to purchase brand-name medications at more affordable prices, you may wish to read our “eGuide to Saving Money on Medicines.” This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I have cracks and scabbing in the corners of my mouth. Though I’ve tried a lot of things, I haven’t found a cure. This is very painful.

I am using Vaseline, but it isn’t helping. I’d welcome a suggestion.

A. What you are describing sounds a lot like angular cheilitis. There are many potential triggers for this common condition. B vitamin deficiencies may contribute. Sometimes, this irritation at the corners of the mouth is associated with a bacterial or yeast infection.

You could ask your doctor to test for vitamin deficiencies or an infection. The results could influence the treatment strategy: vitamin supplementation and/or antifungal or antibacterial ointments. Some people report benefit from applying amber Listerine. This old-fashioned mouthwash combats both kinds of infection.

Avoiding SLS-containing toothpaste (sodium lauryl sulfate) may also be helpful. This ingredient can be irritating to sensitive tissues.

Q. I can’t tolerate many different vegetables, not just those in the cabbage family. Probiotics are a nightmare, too. Each time I’ve tried them, I get horrendous gas and bloating.

I have found that gas and bloating digestive enzyme capsules with alpha-galactosidase enzyme have been a game changer for me. They are inexpensive and they have helped me immensely with both probiotics and vegetables.

A. Alpha-galactosidase is an enzyme that can break down the oligosaccharide compounds found in foods like broccoli, beans, cabbage, onions, lentils and dried cherries. Humans don’t make this enzyme, although our gut bacteria can. Taking it in a capsule like Beano at the start of a meal that may cause trouble is helpful for some individuals.

Italian researchers ran a randomized placebo-controlled trial in children with pain from gas (BMC Gastroenterology, Sept. 24, 2013). Those taking the enzyme rather than placebo had significantly less digestive distress.

