Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jeffery L. Dorner and Jamie L. Rice, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremy M. Jones and Jessica M. McGinnis, both of Elk.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kristie Souza v. Daniel Renz, complaint for damages from injuries in a motor vehicle collision.

American Express National Bank v. Nalo Leal, et al., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Larae Lentz, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Melissa A. Lakey, money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Kimberly J. Lewis, money claimed owed.

Legacy Investment Group (I) LLC v. Christopher J. Davis, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Adeline Blake, restitution of premises.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Vanessa A. Rodriguez, et al., money claimed owed.

Ashley Mateo v. Lonny Wardle, complaint for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Dina Cole v. Trevor Burpee, et al., complaint for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kregger, Kevin R. and Lindsey M.

Boyd, Thomas J. and Lady I.

McArthur, January J. and Daniel L.

Reeder, Michelle L. and Zachary M.

Fox, Alexis and Mary

Benson, Valerie B. and Joseph E.

Urlacher, Peter III and Nancy

Hamby, Chandie L.J.N. and Patrick A.

Rawe, Jeremy M. and Marissa N.

Bryan, Linda A. and Russell D.

Bottler, Shannon and Gary A.

Leake, Ronald and Sarah

Tancreti, Kayleigh T. and Johansen, Justin K.

Legal separations granted

Coca-Moore, Kimberly A. and Moore, Patrick K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Pierce T. Fender, 30; 21 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

Theresa S. Murray, 41; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

John Hernandez, 55; $3,267.17 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Arthur L. Phanco, 52; 22 days in jail with 22 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Pierre D. Rhodes, 26; 364 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Marc L. Hall, 45; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Gene J. Lobdell, 44; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jamie L. MacConkey, 38; three days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

William J. Ramsey, 33; two days community service, after being found guilty of hit and run on unattended property.

Courtney J. Redhorse, 51; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to a public servant.

Ladell K. Rhone, 29; five days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Tobikle Rilang, 25; $250 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Elijah R. Sprayberry, 25; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a law enforcement officer.