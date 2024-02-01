Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jeffery L. Dorner and Jamie L. Rice, both of Spokane Valley.
Jeremy M. Jones and Jessica M. McGinnis, both of Elk.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Kristie Souza v. Daniel Renz, complaint for damages from injuries in a motor vehicle collision.
American Express National Bank v. Nalo Leal, et al., money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Larae Lentz, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Melissa A. Lakey, money claimed owed.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Kimberly J. Lewis, money claimed owed.
Legacy Investment Group (I) LLC v. Christopher J. Davis, et al., restitution of premises.
Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Adeline Blake, restitution of premises.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Vanessa A. Rodriguez, et al., money claimed owed.
Ashley Mateo v. Lonny Wardle, complaint for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Dina Cole v. Trevor Burpee, et al., complaint for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Kregger, Kevin R. and Lindsey M.
Boyd, Thomas J. and Lady I.
McArthur, January J. and Daniel L.
Reeder, Michelle L. and Zachary M.
Fox, Alexis and Mary
Benson, Valerie B. and Joseph E.
Urlacher, Peter III and Nancy
Hamby, Chandie L.J.N. and Patrick A.
Rawe, Jeremy M. and Marissa N.
Bryan, Linda A. and Russell D.
Bottler, Shannon and Gary A.
Leake, Ronald and Sarah
Tancreti, Kayleigh T. and Johansen, Justin K.
Legal separations granted
Coca-Moore, Kimberly A. and Moore, Patrick K.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Pierce T. Fender, 30; 21 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.
Theresa S. Murray, 41; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.
John Hernandez, 55; $3,267.17 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Marla L. Polin
Arthur L. Phanco, 52; 22 days in jail with 22 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Pierre D. Rhodes, 26; 364 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Marc L. Hall, 45; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Gene J. Lobdell, 44; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Jamie L. MacConkey, 38; three days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
William J. Ramsey, 33; two days community service, after being found guilty of hit and run on unattended property.
Courtney J. Redhorse, 51; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to a public servant.
Ladell K. Rhone, 29; five days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Tobikle Rilang, 25; $250 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Elijah R. Sprayberry, 25; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a law enforcement officer.