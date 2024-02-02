Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gregory R. Tillotson and Jennifer L. Huston, both of Spokane.

Josue A. Zarate and Amy M. Minon Rea, both of Spokane.

Brian E. Hohman and Nova D. Stai, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cedar Grove LTD Partnership v. Francello Hosia, et al., restitution of premises.

Northwest Association for Housing v. Cassandra Hober, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Kayla A. Summers, restitution of premises.

2 Story LLC v. Brenden Leinweber, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Caitlin King, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Heilee Matlock, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Mandy J. Thompson, et al., restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing V LLC v. Katie Stauffer, restitution of premises.

Timberline Sunset MHC LLC v. Robert A. Larrabee, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Marliya Potter, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. William Northington, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Emily Finch, et al., restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Michelle Braley, restitution of premises.

Stoneridge Apartments LLC v. Chad Jeremiah, restitution of premises.

University South and East Apartments LLC v. George Mealey, restitution of premises.

University South and East Apartments LLC v. Amber Cain, restitution of premises.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Anna Germanovich, et al., restitution of premises.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Jamie Compton, restitution of premises.

North Vista Holdings LLC v. Jamie Forrest, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Michael Canfield, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Ginger Phillip, et al., restitution of premises.

The Whimsical Pig LP v. Logan Pitcher, et al., restitution of premises.

First National Bank of Omaha v. David J. Simmons, et al., money claimed owed.

F and L Nichols 2 LLC v. Erin Moore, et al., restitution of premises.

Kam B. Kwong, et al. v. Allison Napolitano, restitution of premises.

Christopher J. Riordan v. Kilpatrick Enterprises LLC, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Zeller, Christopher and Maya

Camyn, Victor E. and Rhonda G.

Olson, Peter O. and Sarah G.

Eckhardt, James R. and Brandi M.

Griffin, Steven L. and Samantha L.

Goulding, Kevin and Tiffany, Jordyn

McMahan, Haley N. and Joey D.

Claxton, Tiffany R. and Standley, Jeffery A.

Whipple, Deon J. and Gordon E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Justin I. Tolliver, 21; $556.45 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and residential burglary.

Scott J. Harrington, 39; five months in jail with 119 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

Queston T. Anderson, 22; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative with 270 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third- and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

John M. Holman, 31; 50 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christy K. Brantner, 61; $1,000 fine, five days in jail, after being found guilty of anti-harassment protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Justin L. McClure, 27; 15 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.