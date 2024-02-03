Whitworth men shoot efficiently from the field in win against Lewis & Clark 93-73

From staff reports

The Whitworth men’s basketball team was scorching on 3-pointers on their way to a 93-73 win over Lewis & Clark on Saturday night.

The Pirates (14-7, 10-2) hit 14 of their 22 3-point attempts and shot nearly 60% from the field in the Northwest Conference victory against the Pioneers (6-15, 2-10).

After hitting nine 3-pointers in the first half and taking a 53-38 halftime lead, the Pirates continued to pour it on in the second half and never let the Pioneers back into the game.

Fresh off a 92-74 win over Whitman on Tuesday, the Pirates continue their strong play in the conference, where they sit in first place with a one-game lead over Whitman.

Whitworth junior guard Jojo Anderson, the team’s leading scorer, finished with 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists while only committing one turnover.

Pirates sophomore guard Stephen Behil had a season-high 17 points while hitting 5 of 6 3-points attempts. Senior guard Sullivan Menard and senior forward Jake Holtz added 14 points a piece.

Junior guard Griffin Datcher IV led the way for the Pioneers with 20 points.

The Pirates will host Linfield on Friday and George Fox on Saturday. The conference tournament will take place later this month.

Women’s basketball

Lewis & Clark 90, Whitworth 89 (OT): The Pirates’ fifth straight loss came thanks to a overtime buzzer-beater from the Pioneers’ Karli Mukai.

The Pirates (6-15, 3-9) took a seven-point lead with just more than 1 minute left to play in overtime, but the Pioneers (4-16, 2-10) hit several tough 3-pointers to bring it back within reach.

With time running out, despite tight defense from Whitworth, Pioneers senior guard Mukai pump-faked, took one dribble and hurled a desperation 3-pointer as time expired to win the game.

The Pirates had an opportunity to win in regulation, but freshmen center Zalissa Sanfo’s bank shot was off the mark.

Senior guard Kimberly Dewey led the way for the Pirates with 27 points, six assists and five rebounds. Sanfo added 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Senior guard Jamison Richards scored 24 points for the Pioneers, who had five players score in double figures.

The Pirates, seventh place in the conference, will host Linfield at the Whitworth Fieldhouse on Friday.