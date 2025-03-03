Despite 22-4 mark and NWC regular-season title, Whitworth basketball passed over for DIII Tournament

From staff reports

Whitworth men’s basketball rolled to a 22-4 record in 2024-25, went unbeaten in the nonconference and won its third straight Northwest Conference regular-season title.

But the Pirates’ season officially ended Monday morning, left out of the NCAA Division III Tournament field after Friday’s 71-64 loss to Lewis & Clark in the semifinals of the NWC Tournament.

Whitworth has wins over three teams in the field – including Cal Lutheran and Hardin-Simmons, teams that will face off in the first round.

The third was Lewis & Clark, which secured the NWC automatic bid on Saturday – a team Whitworth swept in the regular season.