By Alima Tambwe | Rogers High School

Hair–entwined, resembling tree roots, skin—replicating nature’s soil, eyes—embracing the night sky, radiating our galaxies.

I’ve heard stories: books, histories documented to humiliate and conceal black joy.

Our skin and hair, classified as

“unfit”

“unprofessional”

“nothing but a mess”

Constant daily reminders of how inhuman we look.

What once was styled for an escape route and buried with rice in case malnourished, is now a garden filled with memories and laughter.

Watching the older generation be withered from their beauty empowers our generation to embrace mother nature’s charm and live our life to the fullest.

Black joy is that feeling of being surrounded by the people of our community.

That feeling of looking at how far our brothers, sisters, mothers, families and friends have come to make all that we can do now possible.

That feeling when all you can do is look around and find others who are just like you,

People who resemble you,

Resemble the same history as you,

Resemble the same experiences as you.

Black joy is a feeling that lives within you.

Alima Tambwe is a senior at Rogers High School. She is from Bujumbura, Burundi, and has lived in Spokane for eight years.