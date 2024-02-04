The Dirt: Dave and Buster’s proposed for Spokane Valley

A rendering shows a project proposed to the City of Spokane Valley would improve Mirabeau Park and Ride. (Courtesy of Spokane Transit Authority)

The city of Spokane Valley has met with representatives of restaurant Dave & Buster’s to discuss a proposed location near the intersection of East Indiana Avenue and East Mirabeau Parkway.

Both sides concluded the pre-application meeting last week in which they discussed the project before a commercial building permit is sought.

Though it is still early in the approval process, application documents show the building cost estimate was listed at about $9 million.

Though no information was provided regarding the size of the building, the price tag is on par for the restaurant company that runs elaborate operations with expansive arcades in addition to full bars and kitchens at all 156 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, according to the company website.

The project is proposed on two separate vacant lots at 13921 E. Mansfield Ave.

Both properties are owned by a subsidiary of Cowles Real Estate Company.

Cowles Real Estate is a subsidiary of Cowles Co., which publishes The Spokesman-Review.

Efforts tor reach representatives of Dave & Buster’s this past week were not successful.

New bus stop in Spokane Valley

Spokane Transit Authority is planning a state-of-the-art bus stop in Spokane Valley. It’s on East Indiana Avenue between Pines and Evergreen roads.

The Mirabeau Park and Ride project is estimated to cost around $4 million, according to Carly Cortright, chief of communications for the organization.

There is currently a rudimentary bus stop at 13209 E. Indiana Ave. with two small shelters.

However, because of increased passenger traffic, improvements were needed, Cortright said.

Work will expand the capacity of the parking lot and the passenger platform where riders wait for the bus, she said.

Upgrades to the parking lot are estimated to cost $245,000, Cortright said.

Other improvements will be made to the experience of both the passengers and drivers.

“We’re enlarging the rider-waiting area and adding weather-protection improvements, plus adding EV charging stalls for passenger vehicles,” she said. “We’re also making security improvements both in lighting and cameras.”

Building improvements are estimated to cost $1.5 million and security features $280,000, Cortright said.

A 720-square-foot break room for drivers will also be implemented, according to the permit application.

“This is for operator layover, or break time, so they have a place to eat lunch and, or, use the restroom,” she said.

Other improvements include stormwater management, landscaping and irrigation work which is estimated to cost $130,000, Cortright said.

“Overall, the new design will support multi-modal transportation: buses, pedestrians, bikes, rideshare, paratransit and parking,” she said.

Carwash planned for Spokane Valley

A $1 million tunnel-car wash has been proposed to planners at Spokane Valley.

Dubbed the Valley Mullan Mega Wash, a permit application was submitted last week to construct the building that would encompass 4,600 square feet.

The address is 1403 N. Mullan Ave., but the property is located between Mullan and North Argonne Road on East Sinto Avenue.

Work included the demolition of three commercial properties according to an associated demolition permit application that was completed in August of last year.

Buildings included an oil service location, an ATM and a vacant building.