Letters for Feb. 7

I read in a recent edition that Rep. McMorris Rodgers was advocating for the fire victims from this summer … a great idea. Many of our friends have taken a big hit from the fierce conflagration.

McMorris Rogers is often seen in advocacy positions encouraging better health care for veterans. Once again, a terrific idea. Veterans are on the front lines of our defense.

The congresswoman also voted for trillions of dollars of tax cuts for the wealthiest in our country. That means less income and bigger deficits. There are lots of really good ideas and ways to spend our tax money. If we limit income from the wealthy, and you are advocating for things to be done, then the money is going to have to come from us … the rest of the gang who pay our taxes regularly.

Recently, I read that the congresswoman thinks we’re spending too much on health care. And yet, I remember that she voted against the bill that allowed the government to negotiate Medicare drug prices … which will save trillions over years. (She was given $50,000 by drug companies that year.) My head swivels at the lack of judgment.

There are so many things that we want as citizens. Simply, it takes money. Be willing, as a lawmaker, to face that, be honest, and give the help you are advocating for, and find a way to pay for it.

Bruce Embrey

Spokane

Conservatives upset about the new progressive council

In regard to the Spokesman’s article of Jan. 29, “Conservatives feel iced out by more progressive City Council,” conservatives only have themselves to blame. Four percent, or 2,058 votes, separated the two mayoral candidates. We now as a city can count ourselves in the ranks of other progressive liberal run cities such as Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, LA and Denver. Less than half – 70,729 of 146,000 —of registered voters cast a vote for mayor. Will the new council give any space to the only two remaining conservative members? Time will tell. If Spokane conservatives want more say in the running of the city, they need to get off the couch and put their ballot in the mailbox next time.

Bill Skaer

Spokane