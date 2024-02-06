The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall FS2

4 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPN2

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Villanova at Xavier FS1

5 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Creighton at Providence FS2

6 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford Pac-12

6 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri ESPN2

6 p.m.: Florida Gulf Coast at Eastern Kentucky ESPNU

8 p.m.: Southern California at California Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers TNT

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change