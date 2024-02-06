On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall FS2
4 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPN2
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Villanova at Xavier FS1
5 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Creighton at Providence FS2
6 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford Pac-12
6 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri ESPN2
6 p.m.: Florida Gulf Coast at Eastern Kentucky ESPNU
8 p.m.: Southern California at California Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers TNT
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change