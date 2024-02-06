Tucker Carlson says he’ll interview Putin about Ukraine war

By Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg

Online commentator Tucker Carlson confirmed he’ll interview Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a trip to Moscow, ending speculation that he would do so.

In a video post on Tuesday, Carlson said he wants to focus on the war in Ukraine. He is also seeking to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy.

“Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine, or what his goals are now,” Carlson said. “They’ve never heard his voice. That’s wrong.”

Carlson, who was fired last year from Fox News, has been airing video commentary and interviews on X, the social media site previously called Twitter.

There’s no airdate for the interview, but Carlson said it would be free to watch and unedited on his website and on X. His website is asking readers to share their email addresses so they can be notified of the release.

The conservative firebrand and Donald Trump supporter arrived in the Russian capital on Saturday, according to Izvestia newspaper, which published a video of Carlson saying he wants to get better acquainted with the city and its people.

Carlson, 54, has used his media platform to question U.S. support for Ukraine, defend the Kremlin and support Trump. State-run Russian television frequently airs clips from his interviews. Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, has said that he would consider Carlson as a possible running mate.

Carlson would be the first US journalist to conduct a formal interview with Putin since the Russian leader sent his troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The Kremlin has cracked down on critical reporting about the war, jailing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in March of last year on espionage charges that he and the paper deny. The US has called his detention wrongful.