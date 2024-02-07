Man shot by Spokane police officers on South Hill identified

A man who was killed after nine Spokane police officers fired at him last week on the South Hill has been identified as 43-year-old Craig Anglisano.

Anglisano died from multiple gunshot wounds of the torso and lower extremities, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We’re deeply saddened by losing Craig as a father, brother, partner, son and caring friend,” Anglisano’s family said in a statement. “He leaves behind many that will miss his love, light and laughter.”

Spokane police said officers responded the night of Jan. 31 to the report of a suicidal man in the area of Cliff Drive and Stevens Street. The call came in from an unrelated witness who reported the man was armed, handed the person a suicide note and threatened to kill the complainant, police said.

Acting Police Chief Justin Lundgren said officers gave him multiple commands to drop his gun.

“The man did not comply, and on at least two occasions, he raised the weapon in the direction of officers, which resulted in officers firing in response,” Lundgren said.

He said nine officers, who were uninjured, fired their weapons. Anglisano died at a hospital.

The medical examiner’s report said the incident happened in the 400 block of West 12th Avenue, which is two blocks south of Cliff and Stevens.

Spokane police have not released the names of the officers who used their weapons.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating.