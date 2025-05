A 67-year-old man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash near Moon Pass, Idaho, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

Clifton Shove was reported missing on Sunday after he was last seen riding his ATV around Wallace about 6 p.m. the day prior.

About 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported they had found Shove’s body in the vicinity of Moon Pass, about 9 miles from Wallace.