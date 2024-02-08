On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth ESPN2
5 p.m.: San Diego State at Nevada CBS Sports
6:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Colorado State FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado Pac-12
7 p.m.: California at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.
8 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia NBA
7:30 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers NBA
Golf, PGA
1 p.m.: Phoenix Open Golf
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, high school boys
7 p.m.: Rogers at East Valley 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Connecticut at Georgetown FS1
9 a.m.: UT Martin at Western Illinois ESPNU
9:30 a.m.: Creighton at Xavier Fox 28
9:30 a.m.: Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s USA
10:30 a.m.: Navy at Army CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Illinois at Michigan State CBS
11 a.m.: Providence at Butler FS1
11 a.m.: Duquesne at St. Bonaventure ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: George Mason at Davidson USA
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Kentucky CBS
1 p.m.: East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio ESPNU
1 p.m.: Maryland at Ohio State FS1
2 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: UCLA at California Fox 28
2:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame CW
3 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas ESPN
3 p.m.: St. John’s at Marquette FS1
3 p.m.: Akron at James Madison ESPN2
3 p.m.: Drake at Bradley ESPNU
3 p.m.: Furman at East Tennessee State CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Washington at Oregon State Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington SWX / ESPN+
4:45 p.m.: Virginia at Florida State CW
5 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue Fox 28
5 p.m.: UNLV at New Mexico CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Arizona State at Utah ESPN2
5 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Liberty ESPNU
7 p.m.: Boise State at Utah State FS1
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga ESPN+
2 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
Noon: Oklahoma City at Dallas NBA
5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Golden State ABC
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland Root
Golf, PGA
10 a.m.: Phoenix Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: St. Louis at Buffalo ABC
12:30 p.m.: Washington at Boston ABC
4 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia Root
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles NHL
Soccer, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Everton at Manchester City USA
7 a.m.: Burnley at Liverpool USA
9:30 a.m.: Newcastle at Nottingham Forest NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Kentucky 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
2 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM / 100.7-FM
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
4 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at Wichita State ESPN2
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Villanova CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Rhode Island at Massachusetts USA
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Louisville at Syracuse CW
9 a.m.: Saint Louis at Rhode Island ESPNU
10 a.m.: Iowa at Nebraska Fox 28
11 a.m.: Connecticut at South Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: James Madison at Ball State CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State Pac-12
1 p.m.: Alabama at Louisiana State ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
11 a.m.: Boston at Miami ABC
Football, Super Bowl 58
3:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Kansas City CBS
Golf, PGA
10 a.m.: Phoenix Open Golf
Soccer, Premier League
6 a.m.: Arsenal at West Ham USA
8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Aston Villa USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
1 p.m.: Super Bowl Pregame Show 700-AM / 103.5-FM
3:30 p.m.: Kansas City at San Francisco 700-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change