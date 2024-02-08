The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
35°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth ESPN2

5 p.m.: San Diego State at Nevada CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Colorado State FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado Pac-12

7 p.m.: California at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.

8 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia NBA

7:30 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers NBA

Golf, PGA

1 p.m.: Phoenix Open Golf

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, high school boys

7 p.m.: Rogers at East Valley 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Connecticut at Georgetown FS1

9 a.m.: UT Martin at Western Illinois ESPNU

9:30 a.m.: Creighton at Xavier Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s USA

10:30 a.m.: Navy at Army CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Illinois at Michigan State CBS

11 a.m.: Providence at Butler FS1

11 a.m.: Duquesne at St. Bonaventure ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: George Mason at Davidson USA

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Kentucky CBS

1 p.m.: East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio ESPNU

1 p.m.: Maryland at Ohio State FS1

2 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: UCLA at California Fox 28

2:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame CW

3 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas ESPN

3 p.m.: St. John’s at Marquette FS1

3 p.m.: Akron at James Madison ESPN2

3 p.m.: Drake at Bradley ESPNU

3 p.m.: Furman at East Tennessee State CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Washington at Oregon State Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington SWX / ESPN+

4:45 p.m.: Virginia at Florida State CW

5 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue Fox 28

5 p.m.: UNLV at New Mexico CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Arizona State at Utah ESPN2

5 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Liberty ESPNU

7 p.m.: Boise State at Utah State FS1

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga ESPN+

2 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

Noon: Oklahoma City at Dallas NBA

5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Golden State ABC

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland Root

Golf, PGA

10 a.m.: Phoenix Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: St. Louis at Buffalo ABC

12:30 p.m.: Washington at Boston ABC

4 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia Root

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles NHL

Soccer, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Everton at Manchester City USA

7 a.m.: Burnley at Liverpool USA

9:30 a.m.: Newcastle at Nottingham Forest NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Kentucky 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

2 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM / 100.7-FM

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

4 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at Wichita State ESPN2

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Villanova CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Rhode Island at Massachusetts USA

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Louisville at Syracuse CW

9 a.m.: Saint Louis at Rhode Island ESPNU

10 a.m.: Iowa at Nebraska Fox 28

11 a.m.: Connecticut at South Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: James Madison at Ball State CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State Pac-12

1 p.m.: Alabama at Louisiana State ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

11 a.m.: Boston at Miami ABC

Football, Super Bowl 58

3:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Kansas City CBS

Golf, PGA

10 a.m.: Phoenix Open Golf

Soccer, Premier League

6 a.m.: Arsenal at West Ham USA

8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Aston Villa USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

1 p.m.: Super Bowl Pregame Show 700-AM / 103.5-FM

3:30 p.m.: Kansas City at San Francisco 700-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change