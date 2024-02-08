Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tirrell R. Hollingsworth, of Spokane and Kyralia M. Sorensen, of Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Hayden S. Cockrill and Brittany G. Schuler, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph B. Turman and Shauna D. Howey, both of Spokane.

Jess A. Wingett and Kozue Hatakeyama, both of Valleyford.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

BH Grace 2 LLC V. Douglas W. Hensley, seeking quiet title.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Justin Daubel, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Debra Myers, restitution of premises.

State of Washington v. Quick and Classy Auto Customs LLC, restitution of premises.

Dream Station LLC et al. v. Camille Bendinelli, et al., restitution of premises.

Ingelsina USA Inc. v. Kaspien Inc., complaint for replevin, attachment, breach of contract, quantum meruit and unjust enrichment.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Timofey Sytnik, complaint for declaratory relief and reformation of deed of trust.

Josephine Silverwolf v. Holly Shailynn, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Michael Hogan, et al. v. Inland Power and Light Company, et al., complaint for damages.

Travis V. Haar, et al. v. James Von Olnhausen, et al., complaint for personal injuries in a vehicle collision.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Artur Kilas, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

League, Danielle L. and Kurtis M.

Stolp, Marcia M. and Stephen E.

Martin, Christian M. and Candy L.

Smith, Greg and Tracey

Ugurlu, Hasan C. and Saul, Alayna L.

Pirapakaran, Thayalan and Gonzales, Gladys

McCormick, Alysa L. and Zachary T.

Helling, Jedidiah D. and Fairchild, Klerissa A.

Hankins, Ryan and Bushnell, Ariel

Kinzel, Brianna L. and Robert P.

Peabody, Dennis and Trombley, Deborah

Roper, Devin A. and Jessica

Kinzel, William E. and Melisa M.

Lynn, Michael and Cockrum, Susan

Moore, Peyton N. and Richard II

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Rigoberto J. Fernandez, 35; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Charles R. Simpson, 46; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent exposure with sexual motivation.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Ley B. Stow, 26; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Kristopher M. Smallwood, 41; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Timothy N. Brandt, 43; $5,634.09 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Stephen A. Moose, 33; six days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Angela N. Waterbury, 45; 50 days in jail with 50 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Tiffany A. Keener, 32; $750 restitution, 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Zachary Batters, 32; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Ceasar Hauku, 34; three months in jail with 72 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Greyson A. Sysamouth, 32; $200 restitution, 53 days in jail with 53 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Gerald D. Andrews, 50; $5,000 restitution, 39 days in jail with 39 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Patrick A. Mead, 43; $878.72 restitution, four months in jail with 39 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brandon S. Chapman, 41; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jamar D. Johnson, 34; two days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Marc R. Palmer, 24; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Porter C. Pleger, 25; 100 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Joshua D. Poppleton, 35; 11 days in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Kevin M. Prater, 55; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Coltan L. Scafide, 20; 12 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Bryce D. Smith, 36; 24 days in jail, after being found guilty of making a false statement to a public servant, obstructing a law enforcement officer and protection order violation.

Jonathan C. Von Grote, 32; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of protection order violation and knowing possession of a controlled substance.