Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Randy X. Cruz and Jaylynn M. Johnston, both of Spokane.

Louis R. Vazanko, of Newman Lake, and Callie R. Ogborn, of Spokane

Ambi Elcar and Kimeme M. Hensene, both of Spokane.

Matthew M.M. Rushton and Aubrianna R. Britos, both of Spokane.

Shawn C. Smith and Shiva S. Hissong, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Andriy Izay, et al., restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Cameron Deuel, restitution of premises.

Pine Villa Associates LLC v. Allen Davis, restitution of premises.

New Bryant Arms South v. Christina Bucher, restitution of premises.

BSBS LLC v. Janelle Hamblen, restitution of premises.

Liberty Park Apartments LLC v. Kimberly A. Erickson, restitution of premises.

Pine Villa Associates LLC v. Jayme Murray, restitution of premises.

MJ Reisenauer Inc., et al. v. Joanna Christenson, restitution of premises.

MJ Reisenauer Inc., et al. v. Austin MacDonald, restitution of premises.

MJ Reisenauer Inc., et al. v. David Collman, restitution of premises.

MJ Reisenauer Inc., et al. v. Jimmy Martin, restitution of premises.

MJ Reisenauer Inc., et al. v. David Feist, restitution of premises.

MJ Reisenauer Inc., et al. v. Trever R. McClure, restitution of premises.

MJ Reisenauer Inc., et al. v. Tiera Kearns, restitution of premises.

MJ Reisenauer Inc., et al. v. Mark Rath, restitution of premises.

Cynthia Harris v. Christopher McCracken, restitution of premises.

JMTDH LLC v. Lawrence Roland, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 DE LLC v. Nina Dashkov Kaya, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Shawna Fromang, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Gary Edwards, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Janet Preston, restitution of premises.

MP Parc Sprague LLC v. Paul Kelly, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Braxston Lewis, et al., restitution of premises.

Louis Vogt v. Chinook Roofing and Restorations LLC, et al., complaint.

Kenneth Miller v. Savannah Hiatt, complaint for damages from injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McClinton, Allison N. and Jeremy J.

Robbs, Karen L. and Eric T.

McCormick, Kristen D. and Travis D.

Messerschmidt, Lindsey M. and Bradley S.

McElvaine, Carly A. and Richard M.

Schrum, Kailey A. and Matthew L.

Powell, Timothy L. and Keirra J.A.

Mayfield, Micheal J. and Rachel R.

Connery, Jackson D. and Marissa S.

Caruso, Michael A. and Anne R.

Krumm, Elizabeth A. and Shawn C.

Ducken, Crystal S. and Jeffrey W.

Kaiser, Lea M. and Jonathan D.

Bookhout, Taylor M. and Rivino, Ryne M.

Castilla, Kathryn E. and Luis M.B.

Fuller, Shane K. and Melissa M.

Butcher, Dawn D. and Gregory D.

Chege, Peter and Tambwe, Ajara

Cox, Cameron M. and Roberts, Christina S.

Olfs, Carissa M. and Choat, Zachariah C.

Williamson, Molly K. and Cody J.

Hale, Lorraine C. and David C.

Hancock, Mishelle and Christopher

Pabst, Zachary M. and Jazmine L.

Laabs, Donald F. II and Kayla K.

Isaacson, Kylie B. and Zachary

Milo, Ashton G. and Michael M.

Legal separations granted

Burton, Tamara A. and James S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Joshua R. Crawshaw, 28; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Benjamin C. Fisher, 43; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree theft.

Jay W. Thielen, 53; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to forgery and second-degree identity theft.

Lexi J. Stephens, 23; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and three counts of third-degree assault.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jonna M. Farrell, 29; 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and reckless driving.

Daniel B. Kingma, 51; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Mykle M. Sanders, 28; 35 days in jail with 35 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Jeremy J. Warfield, 47; four months in jail with 78 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Talia C. Sissel-Winfrey, 20; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Tyler M. Porath, 19; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Isaiah T. Oliver, 22; 12 months in jail, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tysean D. Oliver, 20; 12 months in jail, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Cameron D. Macklin, 34; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

Brandon M. Jewett, 24; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.