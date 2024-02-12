Gonzaga women climb two spots to No. 17 after WCC sweep without Yvonne Ejim

From staff reports

Maybe voters in the Associated Press Top 25 poll just needed to see what the Gonzaga women’s basketball team could do shorthanded.

With star forward Yvonne Ejim off last week to play with the Canada Senior National Team for qualification to this Summer’s Paris Olympics, Gonzaga (24-2, 11-0 West Coast Conference) won twice at home, beating Pepperdine 83-46 on Thursday and Loyola Marymount 71-47 on Saturday.

The victories pushed GU up two spots to No. 17 in the latest rankings released on Monday. Recent polls saw the Zags lose ground or stay put despite winning.

South Carolina (23-0) remained No. 1, followed by Ohio State (21-3) and Stanford (22-3), which rallied to win 73-58 at Washington State on Sunday. Iowa (22-3) slipped from second to fourth after losing 82-79.

Gonzaga, which dropped one spot to No. 13 in the NET, plays at Saint Mary’s at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and at Pacific at 2 p.m. on Saturday.