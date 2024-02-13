Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Darcy A. Evans and Jacqualyn Vorderbrueggen, both of Spokane.

Tyron H. Walser and Jaimi J. Lambert, both of Chattaroy.

Dustin J. Shepard and Ashleigh M. Greule, both of Otis Orchards.

Richard L. Goetz and Katherine Y. Myers, both of Spokane.

Iam Altsholer and Carroll N. Madsen, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

FPM LLC v. Rhianne Mitchell, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Jerrae Wacenske, restitution of premises.

Urban Settlements LLC v. Fabiola Florentino, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Ann Yotama, et al., restitution of premises.

Pence Properties Cheney LLC v. Toya D. Lee, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Nekisha Colbert, restitution of premises.

Chelsea Rogalette, et al. v. Albertsons Inc., complaint for damages.

The Grove at Cannon LLC v. Brian Larson, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Talmen Teel, complaint.

Jonathan D. Clausen, et al. v. WBL Spo I LLC, et al., seeking quiet title.

Cecily Bair v. Schubert Productions LLC, et al., complaint for personal injury damages.

Kenneth E. Van Brunt v. Alexander L. Tellis, MD, complaint for damages from medical negligence.

Linda Shook v. Robert Baeschlin, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mowrer, Marc S. and Kyla

Hettal, Sarah and Youcef

Wright, Rebekah and Austin

Thomas, Brian and Haley

Morgan, Kristina and Christopher

Carlson, Scott and Bobbi A.

Pounds, Tamara and Phillip

Holmes, Kirsti and Earnell

Luna, Michael S. and Marqie J.

Martin, Riley S. and Boren, Austin

Dunn, Jena and William

Christ, Randy A. and Tran, Khuong T.K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Erik R. Sandoval, 46; 13 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Todd J. Curley, 23; 62 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Tony A. Crawley, 56; 364 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Tiffany L. Vicoli-Autry, 48; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Richard L. Hood, 40; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Bryan J. Voorhees, 38; 17 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Tracie A. Clark, 58; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

William R. Kelly, 31; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Patrick R. Kiely, 41; 39 days in jail, after being found guilty of camping within three blocks of a congregate shelter.

Roma Kilma, 30; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Danica M. Lo Porto, 39; two days in jail, after being found guilty of physical control and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Maria V. Miller, 32; 72 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Andrew R. Reynolds, 32; 19 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Skylar Sinclair, 33; 19 days in jail, after being found guilty of making a false statement to a public servant.

David S. Snover, 59; one day community service, after being found guilty of first-degree trespass of a building.

Asher A. Sorensen, 22; 35 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Shawn A. Titus, 48; 38 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – physical damage.

Crystal S. Trampus, 34; one day in jail, after being found guilty of hit and run on an unattended vehicle.

Eugene A. Vigil, 27; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Michael J. Wilson, 35; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.