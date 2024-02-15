Live updates: Gonzaga returns to WCC play on road at depleted Loyola Marymount

From staff reports

Pregame

Gonzaga is set up for an ideal return to conference play.

After earning a key nonconference win over Kentucky on Saturday, the Bulldogs are back on the road for a West Coast Conference game at Loyola Marymount, who they already beat by 30 points.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on CBS Sports.

The situation is even worse this time for the Lions (10-14, 3-7 WCC), who are down to six scholarship players, including leading scorer Dominick Harris.

The Bulldogs (11-2, 8-2) will then go back to the Kennel to play last-place Pacific on Saturday.

𝐀𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 🎞 pic.twitter.com/BwmPGQdl3R — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 12, 2024

#Gonzaga now the highest team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out.” A return to the Top 25 also doesn’t seem improbable if GU can handle its next two games. No. 21, 23 and 25 all lost last night and it’s still only Wednesday. https://t.co/Ps4CMzoiIj — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 14, 2024

🏆 Weekly Awards from @TheAndyKatz!



Team of the Week: Gonzaga

Player of the Week: PJ Hall pic.twitter.com/4IQQBfmzBn — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 12, 2024

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

Gonzaga brings momentum into rematch with shorthanded Loyola Marymount Just in time for the West Coast Conference stretch run, Gonzaga has an extra bounce in its step after securing a significant road win over Kentucky last Saturday. | Read more

Key matchup: “Juice” Hill provides spark to LMU’s injury-depleted offense Dominick Harris, the former Gonzaga guard and current leading scorer for Loyola Marymount, occupied the key matchup space two weeks ago but his status is uncertain for Thursday’s GU-LMU game due to a knee injury. Keli Leaupepe, an accomplished fifth-year forward, would probably be next on the list but he’s sidelined with a torn plantar fascia. That leaves three candidates with similar stats: point guard Justice “Juice” Hill (10.6 points, 4.1 assists), guard Justin Wright (11.0 points, 47.6% from the field) and forward Alex Merkviladze (11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds). | Read more

