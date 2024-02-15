Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball

Live updates: Gonzaga returns to WCC play on road at depleted Loyola Marymount

From staff reports

Pregame

Gonzaga is set up for an ideal return to conference play.

After earning a key nonconference win over Kentucky on Saturday, the Bulldogs are back on the road for a West Coast Conference game at Loyola Marymount, who they already beat by 30 points.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on CBS Sports.

The situation is even worse this time for the Lions (10-14, 3-7 WCC), who are down to six scholarship players, including leading scorer Dominick Harris.

The Bulldogs (11-2, 8-2) will then go back to the Kennel to play last-place Pacific on Saturday.

