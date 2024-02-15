Live updates: Gonzaga returns to WCC play on road at depleted Loyola Marymount

Pregame
Gonzaga is set up for an ideal return to conference play.
After earning a key nonconference win over Kentucky on Saturday, the Bulldogs are back on the road for a West Coast Conference game at Loyola Marymount, who they already beat by 30 points.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on CBS Sports.
The situation is even worse this time for the Lions (10-14, 3-7 WCC),
who are down to six scholarship players, including leading scorer Dominick Harris.
The Bulldogs (11-2, 8-2) will then go back to the Kennel to play last-place Pacific on Saturday.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
Just in time for the West Coast Conference stretch run, Gonzaga has an extra bounce in its step after securing a significant road win over Kentucky last Saturday. |
Dominick Harris, the former Gonzaga guard and current leading scorer for Loyola Marymount, occupied the key matchup space two weeks ago but his status is uncertain for Thursday’s GU-LMU game due to a knee injury. Keli Leaupepe, an accomplished fifth-year forward, would probably be next on the list but he’s sidelined with a torn plantar fascia. That leaves three candidates with similar stats: point guard Justice “Juice” Hill (10.6 points, 4.1 assists), guard Justin Wright (11.0 points, 47.6% from the field) and forward Alex Merkviladze (11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds). |
Jeff Linder uses three categories to quantify the nature of a player’s relationship with basketball. |
Former Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris suffered a knee injury last Wednesday in the first half of LMU’s road loss to San Diego and didn’t return. He missed Saturday’s home loss to Pepperdine and his status is “doubtful” for the Gonzaga-LMU rematch on Thursday at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles. |
A month from now, Gonzaga’s 89-85 victory at Rupp Arena on Saturday could be viewed as a huge catalyst for the Bulldogs’ 25th straight NCAA Tournament bid. |
Through it all, one thing the affable big man has never forgotten is how much love and support he’s received and continues to receive from the Gonzaga family, both during his time in Spokane, while he was rehabbing from his injury and now, in his rookie season. |
