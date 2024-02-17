Difference makers: Ryan Nembhard, Graham Ike have big nights in Gonzaga’s win over Pacific

Graham Ike

The junior post registered his third consecutive game with at least 20 points and his sixth in the past eight. He couldn’t have been more efficient en route to 21 points, hitting all nine of his shot attempts, most from the paint with a couple of midrange baskets mixed in. Ike was 3 of 4 at the foul line. The Wyoming transfer also grabbed six rebounds and didn’t commit a turnover in 26 minutes. Ike had 15 points and five boards to help Gonzaga build a 47-34 halftime lead.

Ryan Nembhard

The junior point guard had another smooth night scoring and distributing. Nembhard hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. He added 10 assists, five rebounds and just one turnover in 34 minutes. With his brother Andrew, a former GU standout point guard, watching from a few rows behind Gonzaga’s bench, Nembhard posted his third double-double of the season – all in the past nine games.

Turning point

Gonzaga took control early, opening up a 12-2 lead. Pacific never got closer than nine points the rest of the way, but the Tigers kept it competitive until the Zags rattled off 12 unanswered points to move ahead 85-61 with 7 minutes left. Nembhard made a 3-pointer and a layup, Braden Huff scored inside and Nolan Hickman added five points, including his fourth 3-pointer, as the Zags opened up a comfortable lead.