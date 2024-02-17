Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Fermin R. Rodriguez Rosas and Karen R. Perez, both of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan M. Gates and Megan M. McGonigal, both of Spokane.

Ethan A. Knoll, of Silverdale, Wash., and Sabrina N. Deardorff, of Spokane.

Stephen R. Bell and Brenda J. Yates, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

SC WA 18 LLC v. Angeline George, restitution of premises.

Lord Hill Group LLC v. Patrina Campbell, et al., restitution of premises.

Sinto Commons LLC v. Alyssia Hansen, restitution of premises.

Melissa Verwest v. Allison Etchison, restitution of premises.

Beloved Sunset Apartments LLC v. Marianna Powell Wood, restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Regan H. Provus, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Christopher Tingle Key, restitution of premises.

Craig McLaughlin Family Trust v. Jameson Mahar, restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Kaley Shaw Walters, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Whitney Lyyski, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Braxton Nichols, restitution of premises.

301 Main Ave LLC v. Anthony McNeal, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Donovan Perry, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Noel Taylor, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Jason Allen, et al., restitution of premises.

J D Wolfe LLC v. Ronald Gramstad, et al., restitution of premises.

J D Wolfe LLC v. TJ Matthews, et al., restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Justin Pratt, et al., restitution of premises.

J D Wolfe LLC v. Kathy Southern, restitution of premises.

Cedar Meadows Inc. v. Hakim Al-Amin, restitution of premises.

Enjoy the River LLC v. Kolette Singleton, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Ebenezer Amponsah, restitution of premises.

Juliya A. Rud, et al. v. Daniel Gitau, et al., restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Jim Schwenk, restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al. v. Erik Haines, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Monson, Christine and Glen A.

Douglas, Damion L. and Kylene R.

Clark, Angel R. and Garrett W.

Johnson, Mark J. and Leia M.

Njuguna, Felista W. and Nyabiosi, Neville M.

Fortune Hohl, Merrilee and Hohl, Michael

Eakin, Joseph L. and Tahkeal Eakin, Evelyn

Jackson, Courtney A. and Parker, Joseph S.

Applonie, Sydney L.A. and Hawkins, Tracey F. Jr.

Morris, Lloyd L. Jr. and Katherine J.

Dombrowski, Bonnie and Gerard

Cuevas, Alisha L. and Elias

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Samuel G. Laverdure, 35; 25.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Andrew C. Hildreth, 48; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Benites B. Micky, 34; $1,000 restitution, 16 months in prison, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence, escape from community custody and failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Manuel J. Garcia, 44; nine months in jail, 12 month probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Kenneth W. Pearson, 48; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Robert J. Tillett, 41; 66 days in jail with 66 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of making false or misleading statement to a public servant and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Joseph L. Bates, 45; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Isaiah J. Desjarlais-Bonilla, 19; 28 days in jail with 28 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Bernadette M. Mitchell, 42; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Sedrick L. Dickerson, 44; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kelly G. Dierks Jr., 29; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to three counts of violation of order and failure to remain at the scene of an accident – injured person.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

David E. McCoy, 53; 89 months in prison, life probation, five years of sex offender treatment, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jon P. Critser, 40; $200 restitution, 360 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Charlston D. Harper, 42; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

James E. Hooper, 65; one day in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Micah Z. Lane, 23; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.