Whitworth clinches Northwest Conference title with 77-53 win over Puget Sound

From staff reports

TACOMA – Whitworth clinched the Northwest Conference title and earned the right to host next week’s NWC Tournament with a 77-53 win over Puget Sound on Saturday at the Memorial Fieldhouse.

The victory gave the Pirates (17-8, 13-3 NWC) the No. 1 seed for the four-team NWC tourney, which will begin Friday at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Whitworth began to separate from the Loggers (13-12, 9-7) midway through the first half. Pirates guard Sullivan Menard hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 12-0 run and Whitworth went up by 14 at the half. The Pirates controlled the second half, leading by a comfortable margin the whole way.

Guard Jake Holtz led Whitworth with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Menard added 20 points, and guard Jerry Twenge had 12 as Whitworth shot 36.5% from the field and 10 of 27 (37%) from 3-point range. The Pirates went 21 of 27 from the foul line while Puget Sound attempted just seven free throws.

The Loggers shot 37.3% from the floor.

Women

Puget Sound 84, Whitworth 54: The Pirates (9-16, 6-10 Northwest Conference) concluded their season with a loss to the host Loggers (17-8, 11-5 NWC).

The Pirates had their winning streak stopped at three games. They were outscored 30-12 in the first quarter and trailed big throughout the rest of the game.

Senior guard Kimberly Dewey scored 17 points, and freshman forward Zalissa Sanfo had 16 points and 14 rebounds to pace Whitworth, which shot 30.5% from the field and 8 of 30 from 3-point range.

The Loggers shot 52.5% from the floor.

Whitworth finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in the NWC standings.