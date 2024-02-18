Poll of historians ranks Biden 14th-best president, Trump worst

By Peter Baker New York Times

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has not had a lot of fun perusing polls lately. He has a lower approval rating than every president going back to Dwight Eisenhower at this stage of their tenures, and he trails former President Donald Trump in a fall rematch. But Biden can take solace from one survey in which he is way out in front of Trump.

A new poll of historians coming out on Presidents Day weekend ranks Biden as the 14th-best president in American history, just ahead of Woodrow Wilson, Ronald Reagan and Ulysses S. Grant. While that may not get Biden a spot on Mount Rushmore, it certainly puts him well ahead of Trump, who places dead last as the worst president in the nation’s history. Indeed, Biden may owe his place in the top third in part to Trump. Although he has claims to a historical legacy by managing the end of the COVID pandemic; rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure; and leading an international coalition against Russian aggression, Biden’s signature accomplishment, according to the historians, was evicting Trump from the Oval Office.

“Biden’s most important achievements may be that he rescued the presidency from Trump, resumed a more traditional style of presidential leadership and is gearing up to keep the office out of his predecessor’s hands this fall,” wrote Justin Vaughn and Brandon Rottinghaus, the college professors who conducted the survey and announced the results in the Los Angeles Times.

Trump might not care much what a bunch of academics think, but for what it’s worth he fares badly even among the self-identified Republican historians. Finishing 45th overall, Trump trails even the mid-19th-century failures who blundered the country into a civil war or botched its aftermath like James Buchanan, Franklin Pierce and Andrew Johnson.

The survey, conducted by Vaughn, an associate professor of political science at Coastal Carolina University, and Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Houston, was based on 154 responses from scholars across the country.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.