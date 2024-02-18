Spokane Audubon plans spring event series

From staff reports

The Spokane Audubon Society has planned a string of events this spring to give people a chance to learn more about birds.

The events are free, and the schedule includes a mix of presentations and field trips.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Attracting Birds To Your Yard” presentation at Otis Orchards Library, 22324 East Wellesley Ave.

March 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., spring waterfowl watching at Reardan Audubon Lake Wildlife Area, 350 E. Railroad Ave., Reardan, Washington.

March 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Introduction to Birding” presentation at Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney.

March 23, 10 a.m. to noon, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge Bird Walk, 26010 S. Smith Road, Cheney.

March 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Introduction to Birding” presentation at North Spokane Library, 44 East Hawthorne Road.

March 30, 8 to 10 a.m., Waikiki Springs Natural Area Bird Walk, 12515 N. Fairwood Drive.

April 11, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Introduction to Birding” presentation at Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road.

April 13, 8 to 10 a.m., Saltese Flats Wetlands Bird Walk, Doris Morrison Learning Center, 1330 S. Henry Road, Greenacres.

April 13, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., spring waterfowl watching at Reardan Audubon Lake Wildlife Area, 350 E. Railroad Ave., Reardan, Washington.

April 16, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Attracting Birds To Your Yard” presentation at Argonne Library, 4322 N. Argonne Road.

April 18, 5 to 6 p.m., “Introduction to Birding” presentation at Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park.

May 6, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Introduction to Birding” presentation at Medical Lake Library, S. 1386 Lefevre St., Medical Lake.

May 11, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spring waterfowl watching at Reardan Audubon Lake Wildlife Area, 350 E. Railroad Ave., Reardan, Wash.

May 20, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Attracting Birds to Your Yard” presentation, Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St.

A complete list and more details about the events are available at audubonspokane.org/upcoming-events.