This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
2. “House of Flame and Shadow,” Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
3. “Bride,” Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)
4. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
5. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
6. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” James McBride (Riverhead)
7. “First Lie Wins,” Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)
8. “Gothikana,” RuNyx (Bramble)
9. “The Fury,” Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
10. “The Ghost Orchid,” Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “National Geographic Bucket List Family Travel,” Jessica Gee (National Geographic)
2. “Medgar and Myrlie,” Joy-Ann Reid (Mariner)
3. “The Wager,” David Grann (Doubleday)
4. “The Grift,” Clay Cane (Sourcebooks)
5. “Outlive,” Peter Attia (Harmony)
6. “Dear Black Girls,” A’ja Wilson (Flatiron)
7. “It Is Finished,” Charles Martin (Thomas Nelson)
8. “How to Know a Person,” David Brooks (Random House)
9. “Oath and Honor,” Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)
10. “I Did a New Thing,” Tabitha Brown (Morrow)