With 6-game homestand ahead, Kraken know it’s time to put up or shut up

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – It took a long time for the Kraken to find their footing, and to date they’ve only been able to keep it from mid-December to mid-January. They gave up a lot of points in the standings and are feeling the effects.

After Thursday’s victory against the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins, the Kraken’s (23-21-10) playoff hopes are wobbly but intact. If they’re lucky, it will be a tense final two months.

“I look at our record and I kind of grit my teeth. I feel like we should be a lot better,” Kraken winger Jordan Eberle said. “But at the same time, we’re in the mix. We found a way to get some wins that were big and kept us in it.”

A pair of Massachusetts natives starred as the Kraken rode out of Boston’s TD Garden with their second upset victory in as many seasons. Steadied by Joey Daccord’s 36 saves and lifted by Matty Beniers’ goal and two assists, the Kraken beat the Bruins, 4-1. It was the cleanest victory in the toughest matchup of a four-game road trip coming out of the All-Star break.

The trip started 0-2.

“That was really big, just to keep us in the race,” said Eberle, who scored first for Seattle. “You look at where we’re at in the standings and we’re obviously in it, but those two wins definitely help.”

The first two efforts, in Philadelphia and New Jersey, were flat and cobwebby following a 10-day layoff. The third, a shootout win against the New York Islanders, was more touch-and-go than one would hope, especially for a team in danger of slipping out of contention.

Winger Tomas Tatar said he didn’t think the Kraken played well in New York, but the game got them going, at least. The win in Boston was validating.

“It was a big game, and not an easy game for us. End of a road trip, fourth game,” he said. “I think we handled it very well. To be .500 after that trip, it’s very good.”

The Kraken have to make some major headway during a six-game homestand that begins Monday against the Detroit Red Wings. With 28 games remaining, they are four points behind the postseason cutoff. The St. Louis Blues, who occupy the second wild-card spot, lost to Nashville on Saturday afternoon. That had the benefit of evening out the games played, but a downside – the Predators are also in the mix and sit between the Kraken and Blues. Minnesota lost in overtime and tied idle Seattle with 56 standings points.

The L.A. Kings are two points ahead of the Blues in the first wild-card spot after beating the Bruins on Saturday. Seven points separate six teams in the West. The Kraken are lagging behind all of them in regulation wins, the all-important tiebreaker.

“We’ve got to make up some ground,” Eberle said. “But this is where you want to be this time of the year, fighting for a playoff spot. That’s what makes it enjoyable.”

Coach Dave Hakstol turned the focus toward the day-to-day prep but acknowledged the quiet reality: The Kraken need to put together another very good run in these next two months.

“The reality is we need to play consistent hockey through the next 60 days,” Hakstol said. “You’ve got to plug the dam quickly if there’s a leak. If you lose one or two, you’ve got to push it in the right direction.”

They know they can do it because they’ve done it already, during a 13-game point streak. It just wasn’t enough padding for the struggles that followed.

“We need to continue to keep growing and building our game, because I still think there’s another level that we can get to,” Eberle said.

“You find that at the right time, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

If it doesn’t work and the Kraken fall behind, Eberle, Alex Wennberg and Justin Schultz will be among the names thrown around at the trade deadline.

All are veterans, have contracts that expire at the end of the season and could help another team with their playoff run – as a rental, at least. Schultz has two Stanley Cup rings, while Wennberg and Eberle are seeking their first.

Eberle said his family loves Seattle. Contract conversations haven’t happened midseason, but “hopefully we’ll get something done.”

“My sole purpose and goal right now is to try and help this team get in (the playoffs),” the Kraken alternate captain said.