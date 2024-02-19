Here’s a rundown of Spokane road work to watch for this week.

City ClosuresCameron-Reilly work and Fatbeam LLC work will close the eastbound curb lane of Riverside Avenue between Howard and Stevens streets and between Post and Bernard Streets, the eastbound inside lane of Riverside Avenue between Howard and Bernard streets and the east curb lane of Washington Street from First to Main avenues, through Friday.

Also through Friday, work by Avista Utilities will close the eastbound curb lane of Wellesley Avenue from Atlantic Drive to Mayfair Street and the eastbound curb lane of North Foothills Drive from Hamilton to Perry streets and Crestline Street will be reduced to one lane from Beacon to Francis avenues.

The eastbound curb lane of Wellesley Avenue is closed between Mayfair Street and Addison Street through March 1 for work by Avista Utilities.

Panorama Drive remains closed from Strong Road to Palm Place through Feb. 26.

The westbound lane of Fifth Avenue from Hatch Street to Chandler Street and the left turn lane of on Sherman Street at Fifth Avenue will be closed through Feb. 29 for North Sky Communications work.

SEFNCO Communications work will close the southbound lane of Southeast Boulevard between 13th and 14th avenues through Feb. 29.

Through March 1, Soda Road is closed from Electric Avenue to Geiger Boulevard.

Max J. Kuney Co. work on the North Spokane Corridor will close eastbound Upriver Drive at Ralph Street through March 1.

County ClosuresPittsburg Street between Farewell Road and Mead Street is closed until Wednesday.