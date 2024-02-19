Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John H. La Rue and Carolyn S. Holder Yates, both of Elk.

Ryan R. Jackson and Katelyn D. Dunning, both of Otis Orchards.

Brian M. Doneen and Elana A. McKellar, both of Spokane.

Joey L. Hildebrand and Rayleen M. Leo, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael L. Odom, of Connell, and Laicy P. Brown, of Spokane.

Collin M. Lampron and Genny L. Hall, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Linda J. Harsin, et al. v. Brittney S. Snell, et al., restitution of premises.

Logan X. Collins, et al. v. Robert Price, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Mailo Laeo, et al., restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Matthew Lerman, restitution of premises.

C&H Duplexes v. Jacklynn Peterson, restitution of premises.

Eric Tucker v. Sheryl Lindstrand, et al., restitution of premises.

C&H Duplexes v. Brian Hoyt, restitution of premises.

Congregation of Mary Immaculate Queen v. Mitch Keen, et al., complaint for breach of contract, for recovery on surety bond and for breach of implied warranties.

Shirley Gabbard, et al. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Keers-Sheffield, Christine and Sheffield, Cory

Richardson, Dale and Sonia

Tellez, Madison and David

Hansen, Karla L. and Sven J.

Wolf, Daniel N. and Alida M.

Larkin, Sheila and Brendan

Mussabal, Monira I. and Clatterbuck, Christopher B.

Julagay, Megan and Alexander

Diaz, Abel K.V. and Burch, Keli A.

Johnston, Marc J. and Sheila L.

Roberts, Ashley and Jacob

Morlan, Samantha E.S. and Little, Sabrina M.

Fiedler, Dianne and Joseph

Salvaggio, Michael T. and San Angelo, Erin B.

Legal separations granted

Coca-Moore, Kimberly A. and Moore, Patrick K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Clifford B. Blackhall, 37; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree voyeurism.

Shane E. Morse Winn, 24; $914.27 restitution, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle, driving while intoxicated and attempted second-degree theft.

Amanda R. Damrill, 40; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Brandon M. Ferguson, 29; seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Edmond Ling, 38; 364 days in jail, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Andrew C. Hildreth, 48; 12 months in jail with 212 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment and violation of order.

Martin D. Kettlewell, 39; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree reckless burning.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Dwayne A. Daniels, Spokane; debts not listed.

Derek J. Farnsworth, Chattaroy; debts of $137,903.

Sherry L. Ward, Spokane; debts of $37,407.

Melissa Jobe, Spokane; debts of $101,303.

Melaine Marcella, Deer Park; debts of $34,927.

Ted P. Matteson, Spokane; debts not listed.

Jonathan D. Rosales Rivas, Moses Lake; debts of $8,502.

Taylor L. Mallory and Stoney A. Mallory, III, Spokane Valley; debts of $523,733.

Adriana Y. Lerena Navarro, Quincy; debts of $80,433.

Janette L. Godwin, Spokane Valley; debts of $65,441.

Jennifer Peterson, Spokane Valley; debts of $27,645.

Duff W. Evans and Bonnie J. Evans, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $312,975.

Juanita R. Curnutt, Hunters; debts of $51,023.

Todd L. Brooks, Cheney; debts of $371,088.

Kelly K. Scherza, Spokane; debts of $147,433.

Joseph Sandoval, Beverly, Washington; debts of $126,043.

Gabriel G. LaTurner and Brandee M. Hawk-LaTurner, Spokane; debts of $368,909.

Eugene Getman and Diana Getman, Mead; debts of $86,702.

Zachary J. Gregory, Spokane; debts of $440,458.

Brandy M. Davis, Spokane Valley; debts of $228,182.

David M. Romish, Spokane; debts not listed.

Lisa E. Shackelford, Albion, Washington; debts of $32,483.

Michael J. LaFond, Cheney; debts of $21,314.

Cecilia Kohl and Matthew Kohl, Moses Lake; debts of $793,356.

Raymond J. Hohnholz and Lisa L. Hohnholz, Pullman; debts of $167,477.

Samantha M. Lee, Spokane Valley; debts of $120,355.

Stephanie M. Rosell, Spokane; debts of $115,435.

Terri L. Jackson, Spokane; debts of $274,982.

Susan Sherrill and Raymond L. Sherrill, Coulee City; debts of $39,939.

John A. Bardelli, PS, Spokane; debts not listed.

Kelli M. Benjamin, Spokane Valley; debts of $112,496.

Michael D. Steinhart-Smith, Elk; debts of $18,838.

Anabel B. Sustaita, Spokane Valley; debts of $57,549.

Braden P.M. Rosenberry, Valley; debts of $24,759.

Sheri A. Lyon, Spokane; debts of $85,859.

Vanessa M. Malinowski, Spokane; debts of $50,998.

Mary S. Pearson, Fruitland; debts of $136,094.

Kristopher S. Bucknell and Jacequelin J. Bucknell, Spokane; debts of $351,774.

Oris M. Davis and Mary J. Davis, Spokane; debts of $62,157.

Molly J. Scott, Spokane; debts of $36,217.

Wage-earner petitions

Donald E. Armstrong and Susan L. Armstrong, Spokane; debts of $131,074.

Gordon E. Minnis and Beverly J. Minnis, Moses Lake; debts of $75,732.

Calvin L. Lockett and Jacquelyn J. Lockett, Spokane; debts of $488,704.

Thomas J. Clemo and Peggy M. Clemo, Spokane; debts of $176,338.