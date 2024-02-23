Mariners reliever Matt Brash has been shut down from throwing and is ‘a little banged up’

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. – Matt Brash knows his disposition has been sour the past few days. But the frustration of being a spectator and not a participant isn’t something he handles well.

The Mariners’ hard-throwing reliever has been shut down from throwing since after his second bullpen session of spring training on Tuesday.

Brash said he was “a little banged up.”

Per general manager Justin Hollander, the Mariners have scheduled Brash to be “down” through the weekend. The hope is he can resume a throwing program next week. He’s been doing daily rehab with the training staff and working out in the weight room in the interim.

Brash wouldn’t get into any specifics about his arm other than saying, “It just didn’t feel great,” a day after the bullpen session. The Mariners are going to be cautious with his progression. There is still more than a month until opening day at T-Mobile Park.

It’s not an uncommon occurrence for pitchers in spring training. Neither the Mariners nor Brash believe it’s a serious issue. It is something he has dealt with before in his career. The inactivity and not being able to be out there with his teammates was more bothersome.

“I hate not being able to do anything,” he said.

Brash, who turns 26 in May, led the Mariners with 78 relief appearances in 2023, posting a 9-4 record with four saves and a 3.06 ERA. In 70⅔ innings pitched, he struck out 107 batters with 29 walks. With his ability to generate swings and misses, he was a valuable setup reliever in late innings.

Right-hander Gregory Santos, who the Mariners acquired from the White Sox to join Brash and Andres Munoz as late-inning leverage relievers, has also been shut down from throwing after feeling some discomfort in his teres major muscle, which runs lateral to the scapula in the back of his shoulder, after throwing a bullpen session.

Mariners add two players to camp

With every locker in their clubhouse occupied, the Mariners’ clubhouse staff put together two metal temporary lockers to accommodate two new players – right-handed pitcher Trevor Kelley and infielder/outfielder Brian Anderson – set to be in uniform on Saturday. Their nameplates were on the small lockers with gear starting to arrive.

MLB sources confirmed that both players have signed minor-league contracts. Anderson signed on a split contract with a guaranteed $2 million salary if he’s added to the big-league roster.

Kelley, 26, is a side-arm-throwing reliever who has pitched in parts of four seasons at the MLB level with four teams. He’s made 42 appearances, posting a 1-4 record with a 6.75 ERA.

Anderson, who turns 31 on May 19, spent last season with the Brewers. He played in 96 games, posting a .226/.310/.368 slash line with 12 doubles, three triples, nine homers, 40 RBIs, 36 walks and 108 strikeouts. He is versatile enough to play both corner infield and corner outfield spots if needed.

Anderson does provide some insurance if Luis Urias, part of the projected platoon at third base, isn’t ready to go for opening day due to shoulder soreness. Urias has yet to throw during infield drills.