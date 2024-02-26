Mariners injury updates: Julio Rodriguez sidelined with hand issue, Santos to resume throwing

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. – The absence of Julio Rodriguez in the Mariners’ first three Cactus League games didn’t go unnoticed by fans – in Arizona and back home – wanting to see the young superstar even for a few innings.

Rodriguez is dealing with some inflammation in the back of his left hand and has been held out of activities, specifically swinging a bat.

“He’s here and he’s working every day,” manager Scott Servais said. “We talked a little bit about yesterday. He’s not at 100% right now. He’s backed off the volume of work, but we’ve had people look at it. He’s all good. I’m expecting him probably in a game later this week or this weekend.”

The volume of work comes from hitting balls in the batting cage and on the field. The Mariners don’t want any sort of issues with his hand going into the season.

Rodriguez was at the complex Monday getting treatment on the hand and still doing activities that didn’t involve putting stress on it. He played catch with Ichiro and worked out in the gym.

Rodriguez has had prior issues with his hands and wrists in his career. He suffered a broken left hand in 2019 after taking a fastball off it during a plate appearance while playing at the Low-A level. During the 2020 “summer camp” spring training, he suffered a fractured left wrist while diving for a ball during a drill. He also had issues with his left wrist after the 2022 home run derby.

“This is totally different,” Servais said. “He’s not concerned about it. How concerned am I about it? I trust our medical group and everybody feels good about it. I’m kind of reading the player more and he’s not concerned.”

Right-hander Gregory Santos, who has been sidelined with soreness in the back of his shoulder, was cleared to resume his throwing progression on Tuesday.

Santos will have to build up some arm strength after being shut down for about 10 days. But there should be enough time to get him ready for opening day.

Servais had no update on right-hander Matt Brash.

“I think we’ll have more on that in a day or two,” Servais said.

Brash was shut down after feeling soreness in his arm after throwing a bullpen last Tuesday.

Third baseman Luis Urias, who has been dealing with soreness in his throwing shoulder, was in the Mariners lineup in Monday’s game vs. the Reds as the designated hitter. Urias is trying to build arm strength and has been playing light catch with trainers but isn’t throwing in any drills.