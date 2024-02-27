Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Sean M. Epino Jao and Alexandra M. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Bryan B. Gosline and Rashmi Mishra, both of Spokane.

Joshua J. Olson and Emory J. Olson, both of Spokane Valley.

Brad R. Kisela and Shellie D. Sale, both of Spokane.

Benjamin J. Helm and Clara A.M. Lufkin, both of Spokane.

Simon A. Kipperberg, of Olalla, Wash., and Jamie L. Black, of Chattaroy.

Aaron J. Ritz and Kristen R. Shaw, both of Spokane Valley.

Jesse T. Heib and Tasha L. Weant, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Loudmila Varavina, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Ella Claassen, restitution of premises.

Hong Huang v. Erin Beene, et al., restitution of premises.

Thomas M. Yocum, et al. v. Kathy Steig, restitution of premises.

H218 LLC v. Lonnece Jones, et al., restitution of premises.

Saleem Al Munshedi v. Coaction Specialty Insurance Group, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Alpine Northwest LLC v. Spokane County, injunction.

Joshua Key v. Steven Huber, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Paradis, Sylvia M. and Dennis D.

Garcia Salazar, Charleen R. and Erick D.

Stroh, Deanna and James

Getman, Kaitlyn and John

Sherman, Kimberlyn and Nathan

McDaniel, Mariah R. and Richardson, Thomas

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Albert D. Williamson, 45; 25 months in prison, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools and first-degree possession of stolen property.

Christopher L. Orton, 54; 25 months in a prison-based alternative with 283 days credit for time served, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ryan M. Dambra, 39; $600 restitution, five days in jail with five days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of attempted third-degree assault – domestic violence and aiming or discharging firearms – domestic violence.

Jayson L. Newman, 36; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to eluding a law enforcement vessel.

Steve A. Singh, 40; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Miguel Ruiz, 31; 38 days in jail with 38 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Melissa S. Bretz, 34; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing public use of a controlled substance.

Sarah G. Brown, 32; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Gena R. Brus, 40; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Robert R. Burnett, 19; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while consuming alcohol or cannabis underage.

Brad S. Chapin, 55; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Mariah L. Compton, 30; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Ryan A. Cude, 44; 32 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Alexander C. McCann, 22; 27 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest and two counts of knowing public use of a controlled substance.

William M. Norris, 43; 21 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kelsey J. Pearson, 34; four days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Todd A. Pendell, 57; 364 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Freddy A. Perez, 33; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Todd M. Perry, 36; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Shane E. Phillipy, 45; 23 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Douglas M. Schultz, 33; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Roman L. Sissons, 24; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Patrick D. Taylor, 56; 180 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.