Baseball

College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at BYU, 2 p.m.; Rhode Island at Washington State, 4:05.

Basketball

College men: NCAA Division III Tournament in Thousand Oaks, California: Whitworth vs. Cal Lutheran, 6:05 p.m.

High school boys: State 4A at Tacoma Dome: Glacier Peak/Gonzaga Prep vs. Kentwood/Richland, 9 p.m. State 3A at Tacoma Dome: North Central vs. Garfield, 9 a.m.; Mt. Spokane vs. Eastside Catholic, 5:30 p.m. State 1A at Yakima Valley SunDome: Riverside vs. Seton Catholic, 9 a.m.; Freeman vs. King’s, 10:30. State 2B at the Arena: Colfax vs. Northwest Christian/Napavine, 9 p.m. State 1B at the Arena: Cusick vs. Lummi Nation, 9 a.m.; Neah Bay vs. Wellpinit, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls: State 4A at Tacoma Dome: Gonzaga Prep vs. Davis, 5:30 p.m. State 3A at Tacoma Dome: Mead vs. Snohomish, 7:15. State 2A at Yakima Valley SunDome: Clarkston vs. Lynden, 5:30 p.m. State 1A at Yakima Valley SunDome: Lakeside vs. Seattle Academy, 12:15; Deer Park vs. King’s/Lynden Christian, 2/9. State 2B at the Arena: Colfax vs. Mabton, 9 a.m. State 1B at the Arena: Oakesdale vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 12:15; Garfield-Palouse vs. Sunnyside Christian/Mount Vernon Christian, 2.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Idaho at WAC Championships in Pharr, Texas, 8:30 a.m.; Washington State at Pac-12 Conference Championships in Federal Way, Washington, 10:30.

Tennis

College women: Nonconference: Washington State at Gonzaga, 3 p.m.

Track and field, outdoor

College: Whitworth at Ed Boitano Invitational in Tacoma, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho at NJCAA National Tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa, 7 a.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:10 a.m.