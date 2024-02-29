On the Air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (final practice) ESPN2
8 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 (qualifying) FS1
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LiUNA! (qualifying) FS1
6 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis MLB
2 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. San Diego MLB
5 p.m.: Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Bowling Green at Ohio CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Fairfield at Marist ESPNU
6 p.m.: Dayton at Loyola Chicago ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Air Force at Utah State FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Dallas Boston ABC / ESPN
5 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago ESPN
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic Golf
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championships Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington NHL
Track and field
6 a.m.: World Athletics Indoor Championships CNBC
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men
5:45 p.m.: D-III Tournament: Whitworth at Cal Lutheran 1230-AM
Basketball, high school boys
5:15 p.m.: Mt. Spokane vs. Eastside Catholic … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, high school girls
7:15 p.m.: Mead vs. Snohomish … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Prince George 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN
11:50 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 (qualifying) FS1
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LiUNA! FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore MLB
2 p.m.: Atlanta at Toronto MLB
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Florida at South Carolina ESPN
9 a.m.: Florida State at Georgia Tech ESPN2
9 a.m.: Tulane at Florida Atlantic ESPNU
9 a.m.: Villanova at Providence Fox 28
9 a.m.: Butler at DePaul FS1
9 a.m.: Colgate at Lehigh CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Kansas at Baylor ABC
10:30 a.m.: Arkansas at Kentucky CBS
11 a.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN
11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas ESPN2
11 a.m.: Towson at UNC Wilmington CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Marquette at Creighton Fox 28
11:30 a.m.: Massachusetts at Davidson USA
1 p.m.: NC State at North Carolina ESPN
1 p.m.: Mississippi State at Auburn ESPN2
1 p.m.: USC at Washington CBS
1 p.m.: Saint Louis at Rhode Island CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Montana at Idaho ESPN+
2 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
2:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech CW
3 p.m.: Virginia at Duke ESPN
3 p.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPN2
3 p.m.: VCU at Richmond CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Green Bay at Milwaukee ESPNU
4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown FS1
4:45 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame CW
5 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma ESPN2
5 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN
5 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise State CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston ESPNU
6 p.m.: California at Utah Pac-12
7 p.m.: San Jose State at UNLV CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon ESPNU
7 p.m.: Long Beach State at UC Irvine ESPN2
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State ESPN+
2 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m.: Utah at Miami NBATV
5 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root
5:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ABC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic NBC
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championships Golf
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Winnipeg at Carolina NHL
Noon: Florida at Detroit ABC
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Everton USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Luton Town USA
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City at Inter Miami Fox 28
Track and field
4:50 a.m.: World Athletics Indoor Championships CNBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Prince George 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Fox 28
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB
2 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego MLB
6 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Mets MLB
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Connecticut CBS
11 a.m.: Indiana at Maryland CBS
12:30 p.m.: Bradley at Drake ESPN2
1 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio State CBS
2:30 p.m.: UAB at Memphis ESPN
6 p.m.: Stanford at Colorado FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina ESPN
9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Baylor ESPN2
10 a.m.: Ohio State at Iowa Fox 28
11 a.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas ABC
12:30 p.m.: Golden State at Boston ABC
4 p.m.: New York at Cleveland ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Phoenix ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic NBC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Phoenix at Washington NHL
12:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Los Angeles TNT
4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Buffalo NHL
Soccer, men’s
5 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth vs. Burnley USA
Soccer, women’s CONCACAF Gold Cup2 p.m.: Paraguay vs. Mexico CBS Sports
5:15 p.m.: Colombia vs. United States CBS Sports
Track and field
9:30 a.m.: World Athletics Indoor Championships NBC
All events subject to change