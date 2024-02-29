The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (final practice) ESPN2

8 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 (qualifying) FS1

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LiUNA! (qualifying) FS1

6 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis MLB

2 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. San Diego MLB

5 p.m.: Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Bowling Green at Ohio CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Fairfield at Marist ESPNU

6 p.m.: Dayton at Loyola Chicago ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Air Force at Utah State FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Dallas Boston ABC / ESPN

5 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago ESPN

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic Golf

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championships Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington NHL

Track and field

6 a.m.: World Athletics Indoor Championships CNBC

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men

5:45 p.m.: D-III Tournament: Whitworth at Cal Lutheran 1230-AM

Basketball, high school boys

5:15 p.m.: Mt. Spokane vs. Eastside Catholic … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, high school girls

7:15 p.m.: Mead vs. Snohomish … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Prince George 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN

11:50 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 (qualifying) FS1

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LiUNA! FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore MLB

2 p.m.: Atlanta at Toronto MLB

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Florida at South Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.: Florida State at Georgia Tech ESPN2

9 a.m.: Tulane at Florida Atlantic ESPNU

9 a.m.: Villanova at Providence Fox 28

9 a.m.: Butler at DePaul FS1

9 a.m.: Colgate at Lehigh CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Kansas at Baylor ABC

10:30 a.m.: Arkansas at Kentucky CBS

11 a.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN

11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas ESPN2

11 a.m.: Towson at UNC Wilmington CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Marquette at Creighton Fox 28

11:30 a.m.: Massachusetts at Davidson USA

1 p.m.: NC State at North Carolina ESPN

1 p.m.: Mississippi State at Auburn ESPN2

1 p.m.: USC at Washington CBS

1 p.m.: Saint Louis at Rhode Island CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Montana at Idaho ESPN+

2 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington ESPN+

2:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech CW

3 p.m.: Virginia at Duke ESPN

3 p.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPN2

3 p.m.: VCU at Richmond CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Green Bay at Milwaukee ESPNU

4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown FS1

4:45 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame CW

5 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma ESPN2

5 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN

5 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise State CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston ESPNU

6 p.m.: California at Utah Pac-12

7 p.m.: San Jose State at UNLV CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon ESPNU

7 p.m.: Long Beach State at UC Irvine ESPN2

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State ESPN+

2 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: Utah at Miami NBATV

5 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root

5:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ABC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic NBC

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championships Golf

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Winnipeg at Carolina NHL

Noon: Florida at Detroit ABC

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Everton USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Luton Town USA

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City at Inter Miami Fox 28

Track and field

4:50 a.m.: World Athletics Indoor Championships CNBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Prince George 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Fox 28

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB

2 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego MLB

6 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Mets MLB

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Connecticut CBS

11 a.m.: Indiana at Maryland CBS

12:30 p.m.: Bradley at Drake ESPN2

1 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio State CBS

2:30 p.m.: UAB at Memphis ESPN

6 p.m.: Stanford at Colorado FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Baylor ESPN2

10 a.m.: Ohio State at Iowa Fox 28

11 a.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas ABC

12:30 p.m.: Golden State at Boston ABC

4 p.m.: New York at Cleveland ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Phoenix ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Phoenix at Washington NHL

12:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Los Angeles TNT

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Buffalo NHL

Soccer, men’s

5 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth vs. Burnley USA

Soccer, women’s CONCACAF Gold Cup2 p.m.: Paraguay vs. Mexico CBS Sports

5:15 p.m.: Colombia vs. United States CBS Sports

Track and field

9:30 a.m.: World Athletics Indoor Championships NBC

All events subject to change