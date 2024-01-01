The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
35°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: DePaul at Connecticut FS1

4 p.m.: Purdue at Maryland Peacock

4 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh ESPN

4 p.m.: East Carolina at Florida Atlantic ESPN2

4 p.m.: Creighton at Georgetown CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Toledo at Ohio ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Butler at St. John’s FS1

6 p.m.: Syracuse at Duke ESPN

6 p.m.: Charlotte at Southern Methodist ESPN2

6 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Texas-San Antonio ESPNU

6 p.m.: Illinois State at Drake CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Colorado State FS1

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Iowa Peacock

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Chicago at Philadelphia NBA

7 p.m.: Orlando at Golden State NBA

Hockey, World Junior Championship

5:30 a.m.: Finland vs. Slovakia NHL

8 a.m.: Latvia vs. United States NHL

10:30 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Sweden NHL

Soccer, SPFL

9 a.m.: Celtic at St. Mirren CBS Sports

Volleyball, high school

1:30 p.m.: All-America Game ESPNU

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth 1230-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change