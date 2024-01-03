Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Second Friday ArtWalk – Stroll the streets of downtown Coeur d’Alene and check out locally and nationally acclaimed artists. To see which businesses and galleries are participating, visit artsandculturecda.org/artwalk. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Free.

Classes/Workshops

Make Fabric Dolls for Kids in Need – The Kiwanis Clubs of Spokane are teaming up with local nonprofits to get comforting, handmade dolls to children in need. Help cut, sew, stuff, or socialize. Please bring sewing machines if desired but hand sewers and fabric cutters are also needed. No supplies required to participate. Thursday, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Free.

Make a Teapot – Make a slab built teapot and discuss spouts, handles and lids and explore texture. The second day, use slips to color the teapot. Ages 12 and up. Pre-register at spokaneartschool.net. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Easy Globe Basket – New design for all levels of basket makers. Bring needle nose pliers and sack lunch. Register at createarts.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. $20. (509) 447-9277.

Fun, Funky Fellows: Illustrative Character Design – For beginner/intermediate artists looking to have some fun finding new ways to stylize people and humanoids. Pre-register at spokaneartschool.net. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $53. (509) 325-1500.

Neurographic Art Class – Neurographic art is a simple way to work with the subconscious mind. Artist and teacher, Diane Rowen, will be teaching the class for both seasoned artists and novices. Email dianegarmire@gmail.com to sign up. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B. $30. (509) 413-9101.

Audio-Visual Club: Capturing the Invisible Light Spectrum – Learn how to record ultraviolet and infrared light, sharing photo examples, necessary equipment, and useful modifications. Saturday, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Home/Garden

All About Citrus – Learn how to care for citrus plants with tips and tricks to grow them indoors. Register at 4ritter.com. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Tiny Terrariums – Create an ecosystem in a bottle with recycled materials. Participants are welcome to bring their own containers with lids or use jars provided. Ages 8-14. Monday, 5-6 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Free.

Indoor Plant Swap – Bring an indoor plant to share and pick up one left by other houseplant enthusiasts. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Houseplant Mastery: Soil, Pots and Fertilizer – The second class in the Mastery series covers everything about different soils, pots and fertilizing needs. Register at 4ritter.com. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Bonsai Trees – Learn everything about bonsai trees from care, repotting, trimming, soil, history and more. Register at 4ritter.com. Jan. 14, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Pets

Basic K9 Obedience Foundation Class – Much more than a basic obedience class. Each owner gets tailored advice for their dog’s issues and learns dog behavior and psychology in depth. Learn languages that help build strong relationships with dogs. Pets must have all required vaccines. Visit methodk9.com for more information. Thursdays, 3-4:30 p.m. through Feb. 8. Method K9, 3370 East Quad Park Ct., Post Falls. $325. (208) 964-4806.

Puppies and Poses – A yoga and cuddle session with adorable puppies. For beginner and advanced yogis, participate in energizing yoga led by an instructor. All animals will be available for adoption. Presented by SpokAnimal. Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. The Guardian, 1403 N. Washington St. $30.