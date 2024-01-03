On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Stony Brook at Northeastern CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Cleveland State at Wright State ESPN2
5 p.m.: UTEP at New Mexico State CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine (Spokane Arena) KHQ
6 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12
6 p.m.: North Texas at Wichita State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at UT Martin ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona ESPN
8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12
8 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State ESPN2
8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Diego CBS Sports
Basetball, college women
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Antonio TNT
7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Seattle Root
Hockey, World Junior Championship
6 a.m.: Czech Republic U20 vs. Sweden U20 NHL
10:30 a.m.: Finland U20 vs. United States U20 NHL
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine (Spokane Arena) 1050-AM / 103.5-FM
7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change