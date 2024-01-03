The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Stony Brook at Northeastern CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Cleveland State at Wright State ESPN2

5 p.m.: UTEP at New Mexico State CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine (Spokane Arena) KHQ

6 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12

6 p.m.: North Texas at Wichita State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at UT Martin ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona ESPN

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12

8 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State ESPN2

8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Diego CBS Sports

Basetball, college women

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Antonio TNT

7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State TNT

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Seattle Root

Hockey, World Junior Championship

6 a.m.: Czech Republic U20 vs. Sweden U20 NHL

10:30 a.m.: Finland U20 vs. United States U20 NHL

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine (Spokane Arena) 1050-AM / 103.5-FM

7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change