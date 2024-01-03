The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
US, Philippines hold fresh sea drills amid China tensions

Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard on the South China Sea, talks to the media during a press conference about recent confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels in Scarborough Shoal and Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea, in Manila on December 11, 2023. The Philippines said it had summoned China's envoy on December 11 and flagged the possibility of expelling him following the most tense confrontations between the countries' vessels in years at flashpoint reefs in the disputed South China Sea.   (Earvin Perias/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By Cliff Venzon Bloomberg News

The Philippine and U.S. militaries on Wednesday began their second maritime drills in the South China Sea in less than two months amid continuing tensions with China in the disputed waters.

“The two-day bilateral event will conduct passing exercises, communication checks, cross-deck exercises, joint patrols, Officer of the Watch maneuvers, and fixed-wing flight operations,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement.

The activity follows the resumption of joint patrols by the defense allies in late November after they were halted during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte in 2016. Tensions between China and the Philippines have flared up in recent months, with their vessels facing off in contested wasters.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has bolstered defense ties with Washington, and other countries like Japan and Australia, as he pushed back against China’s expansive claims over the waterway.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi last month warned that relations between Beijing and Manila were facing “serious difficulties” amid increased tensions in the South China Sea.

The Philippines deployed four Navy vessels, a multi-role helicopter and an anti-submarine warfare capable helicopter, while the U.S. dispatched an aircraft carrier, a cruiser, two destroyers, and multiple combat aircraft during the drills aimed at enhancing their interoperability, according to the statement.

“Our alliance is stronger than ever, sending a message to the world. We are advancing a rules-based international order and a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of regional challenges,” Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. said.

“The second maritime cooperative activity marks a significant leap in our alliance and interoperability with the United States,” he added.