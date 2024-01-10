Chick-fil-A eyeing second Spokane location near Gonzaga

Traffic on the Newport Highway, at right, approaches the new Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant, wraps around the block and weaves through the parking lot in north Spokane on Dec. 1, 2020. It was the first day of the popular chicken sandwich franchise in Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

When Chick-fil-A opened its first location in north Spokane, customers waited hours to experience the popular chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and lemonade.

Now, the nationally recognized chicken joint is perusing a second Spokane location.

Company officials are planning a $2.1 million restaurant on the southeast corner of Mission Avenue and Ruby Street, according to permit application documents submitted to the city of Spokane.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain opened its first restaurant in Spokane at 9304 N. Newport Highway on Dec. 1, 2020. Before, the nearest location was at the University of Idaho in Moscow.

The company attempted to open a second location on the South Hill on the southwest corner of 29th Avenue and Regal Street in December 2022.

Because of zoning requirement restrictions, the city of Spokane rejected the proposal. Plans for the building called for 113 parking spots on the site. That would have exceeded the allowable parking spots on the site by 93, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

Permits submitted at the time by 4G Development & Consulting, Inc., the developer of the project, showed the 4,987-square-foot restaurant would have cost an estimated $1.1 million and included a double lane drive-thru and 90 dining room seats. This was all to fit on a 2.22-acre lot.

This time around, San Diego-based 4G Development submitted plans for a 5,028-square-foot restaurant with a double drive-thru, 74 interior seats, 32 exterior seats and 92 parking stalls, according to the permit application. This is for a 1.52-acre lot.

Much of the block, including nine separate properties, is owned by ALVCO LLC.

Construction would require the demolition of seven homes, some of which are dilapidated, on Mission and Sinto avenues. They also are owned by ALVCO.

An ALVCO representative could not be immediately reached by Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter submitted alongside the application, restaurant officials said, “We believe this new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be an asset to the City of Spokane and ultimately will be well-received by the surrounding community.”

City officials have met with developers and authorized plans to undergo a state environmental policy act review.

The proposed location on the South Hill was also initially authorized by the city.