Uniontown community building finds short-term compromise with town to keep sausage feed on track

The president of the Uniontown Community Building Board signed a short-term agreement with the town of Uniontown late Friday afternoon, allowing the board to continue to manage the building for the next few months and to go forward with the annual sausage feed in March.

“Everyone is relieved,” Board President Lynn Smith said.

The town had given the board a 30-day notice, with a deadline Saturday, that they needed to formalize an agreement with the town to avoid liability. If they hadn’t signed, the town would have taken back control of the building, which it owns.

“This decision will effectively postpone any further actions by the town related to the community building until April 30, 2024,” Mayor Mike Shore said in a statement.

Smith said the board’s attorney asked for one minor wording change before they would sign.

“The short-term use agreement allows for additional time and flexibility, providing an opportunity for all stakeholders to contribute to the creation of a more comprehensive and sustainable plan for the community building,” Shore said.