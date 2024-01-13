Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Chase M. Robbins and Carla Y.M. Viveros, both of Spokane.

Daniel J. Seifert and Brandee M. Muszynski, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachariah J. Johnson and Bethany A. Clark, both of Mead.

Jon D. Larson, of Spokane, and Shannon C. Turner, of Spokane Valley.

Mark D. Bessey and Alison D. Steele, both of Spokane.

Andrii Davydiuk, of Liberty Lake, and Yelyzaveta Nikolaienko, of Spokane.

Brighton J. Gordon and Kyra A. Huenergardt, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Northwest Association for Housing v. Patrick Small, et al., restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Mussa Hamid, restitution of premises.

Espanola Partners LLC v. Melody Pate, restitution of premises.

Beloved Sunset Apartments LLC v. Wesley Forrester, restitution of premises.

JRD Spokane II v. Douglas Allison, restitution of premises.

Aloha Pines LLC v. Heather Piercy, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Programs v. Chelsie Applegate, restitution of premises.

Nam Nguyen, et al. v. Alisa Chatman, restitution of premises.

Beloved Sunset Apartments LLC v. Abraham Green, restitution of premises.

James Speaks v. Jomo K. Reed, seeking quiet title.

Quality Loan Service Corporation v. Crystal Calixto,

Summit Ridge LLC v. Robbie Doe, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Taysha Rupert, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Christina M. Lale, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Alexis Hoyt, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Kado Dysart, restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Elizabeth Wright, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase III LLC v. Tierra Williams, restitution of premises.

Haley Lewis v. Affordable Property Management, complaint for damages.

Enrique Rico v. Pick Electric Inc., complaint for personal injuries.

Jason W. Burns v. Brant L. Stevens, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reed, Jomo K. and Keriann R.

Cole, Seth A. and Moran, Katrina J.

Kruger, Mary F. and David L.

Stephan, Tevor v. Tolley, Kimberly

Blake, Beryl N. and Paul A.

Hudspeth, Brian S. and Milea J.

Lay, Cheryl and Samnang

Matheny Mercer, Melissa and Mercer, Joshua

Bishop, Lawrence A. and Kathryn A.

Stone-Booth, Sheri J. and Hall, Ian J.

Denbleyker, Alex and Tyler

Seibel-Lovell, Vicki A. and Lovell, George T. Jr.

Gwinn, Cherie J. and James N.

Buckham, Coleen K. and Grounds, Mary E.

Vanochten, Brandy L. and Brooks, John E.

Hodgden, Erik and Jesse

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

David J. Atwood, 41; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Nicholas S. Smith, 39; 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Daisy L. Redthunder, 20; 60 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Jamie L. Luckett, 40; three months in jail with 87 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Nicholas B. Betz, 39; $665 restitution, 19 days in jail with 19 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and violation of order.

Ezekiel B. Sawyer, 52; $800 restitution, 15 days in jail with three days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Christopher C. McCracken, 50; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Melinda S. Rainey, 53; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of protection order violation.

Seldon D. Schmoyer, 30; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.

Jeremiah H. Storer, 46; 11 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief – physical damage and two counts of protection order violation.

John C. Webb, 31; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Tawny M. Youngman, 52; 51 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and three counts of protection order violation.