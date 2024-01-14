Spokane County, North Idaho report first flu deaths in the season; vaccines still available

Recent weeks have seen the first flu-related deaths of the season in Spokane and North Idaho.

There have been 201 hospitalizations related to lab-confirmed influenza in Spokane County this flu season. Of those hospitalizations, six individuals in Spokane County have died out of 24 deaths statewide.

Flu hospitalizations and deaths in Spokane County lag behind those seen in the previous season. At this time during the 2022-2023 season, 377 hospitalizations and 15 deaths in Spokane County had been recorded.

“We continue to see an increase in hospitalizations from influenza in our community and we want to remind everybody that the best protection from influenza is vaccination,” Spokane Regional Health District health officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez said in a statement. “It is not too late to help protect yourself and others this flu season by speaking with your medical provider or pharmacist about the vaccine that is best for you.”

The first two flu deaths in Spokane County were announced just before the new year. Both patients were in their 60s and had underlying health complications.

“Unfortunately, this is a sad example of how serious flu can be,” Velázquez said in a statement at the time. “Our hearts are with the family and friends who are grieving this terrible loss.”

The Panhandle Health District servicing North Idaho announced its first flu death Friday. The individual in their 20s was the ninth person in Idaho to die from the flu this season.

“We want to remind residents that flu can be very serious,” Jenna Dowell, Panhandle’s clinical services division administrator, said in a statement. “We are seeing an increase in flu activity in our area and throughout the state. The best way to protect yourself, is to receive the flu vaccine.”

Among the most evident symptoms of flu are fatigue, muscle aches and high fever. But other symptoms such as a sore throat, runny nose and cough can show up.

Symptoms tend to appear quickly and be the worst in the first few days until resolving within a week, but having underlying conditions can led to more serious complications.

Flu vaccines are available at many pharmacies in Spokane and provide protection within two weeks of receiving them.

If caught early enough, the flu can be treated by antiviral medication Tamiflu. The drug works by preventing the flu virus from multiplying in your body.

Over-the-counter medication can be useful to relieve pain or discomfort. The FDA recently put out a warning, however, that common decongestant ingredient phenylephrine is largely ineffective.