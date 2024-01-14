Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge to thin trees

From staff reports

Starting next week, officials at the Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge will begin thinning trees in the northern part of the refuge outside of Cheney.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release that it will begin “targeted fuels reduction” at the refuge on Tuesday. The release said the work will support efforts to restore aspen and ponderosa pine trees.

Pine stocking levels at the refuge were historically 15 to 35 trees per acre, and the ponderosa thinning is planned for areas that range from 100 to 500 trees per acre, according to the release. Lower densities make the trees less susceptible to wildfire and reduces competition for water and nutrients.

The removals will also help the refuge’s struggling aspen trees thrive.

The leafy aspens offer important habitat for a wide range of wildlife, including birds, amphibians and even elk.

The release said thinning will increase the area available for aspen regeneration.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans public meetings on fish

Idaho fisheries biologists will host a series of public meetings next month to discuss the 2024 spring and summer chinook salmon fisheries and take comments on seasons and limits for other fisheries for the next three years.

Joe Dupont, the Clearwater region fisheries manager for Idaho Fish and Game, said in an email that officials will also be looking for input on the 2025-2030 statewide fisheries management plan, which provides direction for all of Idaho’s fish programs.

The meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run for about three hours.

The schedule is:

•Feb. 12, Riggins, Community Center

•Feb. 13, Lewiston, IDFG office

•Feb. 13, Cascade, EOC Building

•Feb. 15, Orofino, Clearwater Hatchery

•Feb. 20, Boise, IDFG Headquarters

•Feb. 21, Coeur d’Alene, IDFG office

•Feb. 21, Moscow, 1912 Center

•Feb. 21, Nampa, IDFG Regional Office