Man found ‘partially clothed,’ ‘incapacitated’ in Spokane street died from blunt force injuries

A 32-year-old man who was found “partially clothed” and “incapacitated” last month on a West Central Spokane street died from blunt force injuries.

While the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Niket Everett’s cause of death this week, pathologists did not have enough evidence to determine a manner of death, such as due to homicide or an accident.

Spokane police officers responded to the man lying on a street the morning of Dec. 5 on Pettit Drive and Nora Avenue, according to the Spokane Police Department.

First responders tried saving the man, but he died at the scene.

Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys said detectives continue to investigate.