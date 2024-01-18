Idaho unable to contain rival Idaho State’s offense in loss 64-59

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

Idaho saw a seven-point lead fade late in the first half, and Idaho State overtook the Vandals with a 15-4 run in the final minute of the first period and opening 6 minutes of the second half.

The Vandals kept things close and were within three points (43-40) midway through the second half before the Bengals sprinted away again on a 14-0 run.

Through the remainder of the game, Idaho chipped away at the Bengals’ 17-point edge but ultimately fell 64-59 in Pocatello, Idaho.

With the loss, Idaho slips to 7-10 overall, 1-3 in the Big Sky Conference. ISU is 7-11 and 2-3.

Brayden Parker led ISU with a game-leading 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. He scored the first five points of the second half to give the Bengals their first lead (33-32).

Maleek Arington added 14 points for the Bengals, and Kiree Huie and Miguel Tomley 12 each.

Quinn Denker paced Idaho with 14 points, all scored in the second half. Tyler Linhardt added 13 points and six rebounds. Julius Mims followed with a dozen points, including 10 on three dunks, a 3-pointer and a free throw during the opening 6 minutes, when Idaho appeared it might run away from the Bengals.

ISU kept the pace deliberate and forced the game into the paint, and Idaho lost momentum. The Bengals outscored the Vandals 14-2 on second-chance points.

Vandals coach Alex Pribble was frustrated at the turn of the game after halftime.

“We need to trust our system, be more consistent,” he said.

He said the Vandals were pressing and trying “to make home run plays” as the Bengals pulled ahead.

“When they went on their run, we weren’t really able to respond,” Pribble said. “Playing hard led to fouling.”