By John Lauerman Bloomberg

Ford Motor Co. cut production of its F-150 Lightning electric truck amid fading demand for electric vehicles.

About 1,400 employees will be impacted as the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center transitions to just one work shift beginning April 1, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said Friday in a statement.

The company said it expects continued growth in global EV sales in 2024, though it will be less than anticipated.